HAVERHILL — A 20-year-old Haverhill woman was indicted Monday for her role in a 2018 crash that killed her 18-year-old friend Alexis Spartz.
According to court records, Emily McGovern was indicted for motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and being reckless or negligent, as well as manslaughter by motor vehicle, operating under the influence of intoxicating liquor.
McGovern was arraigned in June for charges of manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide OUI, negligent driving, a marked lanes violation and speeding.
Investigators said McGovern was driving a 2004 Lincoln LS sedan on the afternoon of March 31, 2018, when the car flipped onto its hood on the shoulder of Interstate 495 north.
Speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, according to police.
At the arraignment, prosecutor Calvin Skeirik read a report by Massachusetts State Police that said the car driven by McGovern was traveling 107 mph before the crash, according to the car's data recorder.
Blood tests showed McGovern had a blood alcohol level of .196, according to the police report. The legal blood alcohol limit for people under 21 is .02. For people over 21, the limit is .08.
McGovern's case will eventually move to Salem Superior Court.
The crash scene was chaotic, State Police said, causing confusion about who was driving the car.
Initial reports said that Spartz was behind the wheel, but within a couple days, State Police issued a retraction that said another young person was driving. They did not name McGovern at that time.
Members of Spartz's family have spent the last year mourning her death and anticipating charges against the driver, they said before the anniversary of the crash. Spartz was a 2017 Methuen High graduate.
At that time, Alexis' father, Jim Spartz, described the year as "extremely frustrating" and said, "We've got no information about what transpired: if they're filing charges, what they would be, what caused the crash."
At one point, he called State Police weekly for any updates, he said.
Essex County District Attorney spokesperson Carrie Kimball told The Eagle-Tribune in March that "these motor vehicle investigations, involving a fatality, are lengthy."