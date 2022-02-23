ANDOVER — Students on break this week joined the town's recreation department for a February basketball camp.
In the mornings there were a variety of sports students could play, but in the afternoon the focus was all about basketball.
During the basketball portion of the day, children learned the fundamentals of dribbling, passing, and shooting, as well as a variety of other basketball skills.
SNL Sports Academy ran the program coordinated by the Recreation Department, which is part of the town's Community Services department.
Andover Recreation offers a variety of programs, including sport and enrichment programs for children and adults throughout the year. For more information about the programs visit andoverrec.com.