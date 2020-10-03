LAWRENCE — Year after year, David "Buca" Christian took great pride in planning Hayes Tavern's golf tournament to benefit the Lawrence Boys & Girls Club.
After Christian, 57, died of COVID-19 in early April, his friends made sure to carry on his legacy.
This week, a $5,000 check in Christian's memory was handed over to the Boys & Girls Club.
All of the money was collected through a Go Fund Me fundraising account following his death.
"This was something he really cherished. It was a big part of his life," said Dan Laratonda, owner of Hayes Tavern.
Christian, who was widely known locally by his nickname "Buca," was one of the first COVID-19 deaths in the city.
A Methuen High School graduate, Christian was a retired supermarket manager. He'd also worked part-time as a bartender at Hayes Tavern and the Colonial Club.
Prior to his death, he was disabled, struggling with illnesses and conditions, Laratonda said.
Still, even with health setbacks, Christian organized a variety of raffles and fundraisers, including the annual golf tournament.
"He had a lot of friends, all over the place, and he was good at reaching out to people," Laratonda said.
This week's donation, in Christian's name, would have thrilled him, he said.
"He would have been ecstatic. I'm sure he was smiling down at us, ear to ear," he said.
Hayes Tavern, which recently re-opened for business, did not hold a golf tournament this year due to COVID-19 coronavirus.
Future fundraisers, however, will be known as Buca Memorial Tournaments, in Christian's memory, Laratonda said.
