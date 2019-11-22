LAWRENCE — Mason Greene, 5, looked dapper wearing a bow tie and suspenders at the courthouse. He was there with his family and friends to watch his parents sign some paperwork, changing his name.
Mason was adopted into his forever home Friday, officially making him a member of the family with his parents Krissy and Stephen Greene, and his little sister, Isla.
Dozens of family members, friends, foster parents and Department of Child Services workers celebrated the adoptions of seven children, including Mason, who were previously in foster care.
The children were formally adopted by six Massachusetts families at Essex County Juvenile Court. Overall 140 children were adopted out of foster care across the state that day.
In 2017 the Greenes decided to foster when Krissy broached the subject with Stephen. As a teacher in the Boston Public School system, Krissy has seen children go in and out of the system and she thought that she and her husband could help offer a supportive home to a school-aged child, she said.
The Braintree couple received a two-hour notice to foster a 3-year-old boy about 10 days after Krissy found out she was pregnant with Isla, who is now 20 months old. Their family quickly doubled in size because just after meeting him, they knew Mason was their child.
"We weren't planning to adopt, but he just fit into our family, calling me mommy and him daddy right away," Krissy explained.
Stephen agreed that those terms of endearment "just stuck."
Now the Greenes can't imagine their lives without Mason.
Mason is excited that "I get to be his mommy forever, and he gets to be his daddy forever," Krissy said.
Fostering is "worth it 100% — just take a chance," Krissy said.
The judges at the courthouse invited guests who have been impacted by foster care and adoption to talk about their experiences.
As an adopted child, Hazel Lummus, 7, of Andover gave some advice to everyone in the room.
She suggested parents make their children "yummy lunches to show you love them," and to take them to fun places.
"To grandparents — you aren't the parents so you can spoil them," she added.
And to fellow adopted children in the room, she said to take advantage of the opportunity to celebrate two birthdays — their real birthday and their adoption day.
She added that her other favorite thing about being adopted is that "you have a mom that loves you the most."
Her mom, Kristen Lummus, knew Hazel as a 4-month old, because Hazel was being fostered by Lummus' mother in California. Though there was no blood relation and Lummus was living on the other side of the country, the bond was strong.
Lummus brought Hazel to Massachusetts as a 2-year-old and formalized the adoption a year later, she said.
"(I) felt like (Hazel) is supposed to be my child," she said.