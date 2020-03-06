ANDOVER — Three people suffered injuries in a head-on collision on Route 125 near Route 28 shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.
An 87-year-old woman suffered serious injuries, according to fire Deputy Chief Al DelDotto. All three victims were transported to Lawrence General Hospital. Two Andover ambulances, as well as a third from the North Reading Fire Department, transported the victims.
The other two victims were males, one of whom is 16 years old, the deputy chief said.
Engines 1 and 2 and Ladder 1 went to the accident, which was reported at 3:49 p.m. Andover and state police investigated the crash and directed traffic.
The scene was cleared by 4:32 p.m.