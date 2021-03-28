LAWRENCE — Police and firefighters responded to a head-on crash involving a minivan and a sport utility vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police said the crash occurred at 325 Winthrop Ave. (Route 114), near the Global gas station.
Police in Lawrence said they received multiple 911 calls and when police and fire arrived on the scene, they found that a minivan with two occupants and an SUV with one occupant had collided head-on, resulting in extensive damage to both vehicles and injuries to the occupants of both vehicles.
The driver of the SUV was trapped and had to be extricated with the Jaws of Life, police said.
All three injured people were transported to Lawrence General Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. There was a possibility that a med flight might be needed, police said.
North Andover Police assisted, as the road was closed to traffic during the extrication and after the two vehicles were towed from the scene and debris was cleared from the road, police said.