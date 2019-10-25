SALEM, Mass. — With rain forecasted for Sunday, the city is anticipating the last Saturday before Halloween to be exceptionally busy in Salem.
For those planning to visit this weekend, officials have one request: Don't drive here.
"Take the train, take the train, and did I mention... take the train?" says Kate Fox, executive director of Destination Salem. "The gridlock on weekends has been substantial, and it's avoidable."
The Saturday before Halloween has generally been the busiest day of the year in Salem, with sustained foot traffic throughout the day flooding downtown in the final week of Haunted Happenings.
This year, there's an added complication: The National Weather Service is reporting a 90% chance of rain on Sunday.
"I don't think Sunday is a wash," Fox said. "Every forecast I see, the rain gets a little later."
The season has been a booming one for businesses, Fox said. But so has the entire year — an indicator that the season is still growing.
"What I'm hearing from the businesses is that the whole year has been a great year, and we're seeing better-than-ever numbers. We're seeing higher tax revenue on hotels, motels and meals tax," Fox said. "It feels busier mid-week. We're certainly welcoming more people than we have last year to date, but I think that's true for the whole season."
Several roads will shut down this weekend, with closures starting at 11 a.m. for part of Washington Street. Brown, Church, Front streets and the one-way portion of Essex Street downtown will also be closed to traffic, according to a road closure announcement from City Hall.
Roughly 100 artists and vendors will be scattered around downtown for the weekend. The final family movie night at Forten Park on Derby Street will show "Hocus Pocus," the Salem-based Disney film that turned 25 last year, according to Creative Collective Executive Director John Andrews. Creative Collective ran the bulk of programming this season.
"Sunday, we're going to play it by ear," Andrews said. "We'll still have vendors. It's up to them whether they want to vend, but we'll still be out there and, most likely, will still have a decent amount of them."
Momentum carries to Thursday
The market, bringing booths this weekend, will continue into the week, Andrews said, to keep spreading the crowds moving ahead of Halloween.
"Seeing the increase in traffic, it's definitely going to be great to have the market open during the week as well," Andrews said. "It drives a lot of traffic downtown into retailers and restaurants as well. Then on Halloween night, we have three different stages we're working on."
Creative Collective is responsible for stages at the intersection of Federal and Washington streets, on Front Street, and at Forten Park. Each one has an accompanying beer garden run by local breweries — Notch, for instance, will be pouring at Forten Park, Andrews said.
A fourth stage on Salem Common, not run by Creative Collective, will bring hours of music on Halloween night from the American Vinyl All Star Band, beginning at 7 p.m., Fox said. That stage will shut down at 9:45 p.m., and the other three at 10 p.m., in time for people to watch the season-ending fireworks that launch from behind the MBTA garage at the end of Washington Street.
Everything will take place rain or shine, Fox said. Right now, forecasts show a 40% chance of rain on Thursday.
"The show goes on unless it's a dangerous nor'easter or hurricane situation," Fox said. "We've done this in snow, rain, wind. We're intrepid Halloween people, because the crowds are going to be here. As long as there is an audience, we'll give them something to see."
How to get to Salem this weekend
Take the train: Keolis is running expanded MBTA commuter rail service to Salem, and the $10 unlimited weekend fare is in effect. Driving to the MBTA depots in Beverly or Lynn and riding the train one or two stops into Salem will save visitors time lost in traffic. Parking in MBTA garages in Lynn and Beverly costs $2 per day.
Go by shuttle or by ferry: The city provides free satellite parking and shuttle service from lots at Salem High School (77 Willson St.), Salem State University O'Keefe Center (225 Canal St.), and North Shore Medical Center (108 Jefferson Ave.). The Salem Ferry from Boston's Long Wharf to Salem's Blaney Wharf is another option.
If you have to drive, use the garages: Parking in city lots and garages will cost $30 for the day, and private lots are charging a daily rate of $30 and up. Vehicles parked in a resident parking zone will be subject to a $50 ticket and may be towed.
Complete information on satellite lots and shuttles as well as links to the MBTA commuter rail schedules can be found at HauntedHappenings.org.