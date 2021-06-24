LAWRENCE — Residents are invited to learn about all things renters insurance at a free seminar sponsored by Heal Lawrence Thursday, July 1 from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Claddagh, 399 Canal St. Speakers will include representatives from the American Red Cross, Greater Lawrence Community Action Council and insurance agencies, Heal Lawrence founders Wayne Hayes and Juan "Manny" Gonzalez said. Any Lawrence resident who presents a paid annual Renters Insurance policy dated after June 1, 2021, will receive a $25 gift card to offset the cost.
Catherine Rogers announces run for City Council
HAVERHILL — Longtime resident Catherine (Price) Rogers announced she is running for a seat on the City Council. Members of her family operate Rogers Spring Hill Garden and Farm Center and Rogers Spring Hill Farm in Haverhill, and Ingaldsby Farm in Boxford. She has worked as a local real estate agent for over 15 years and has also worked with the city in many ways, such as on new construction development and issues regarding small businesses. Rogers says she offers a first-hand understanding of the issues facing the city.
"Haverhill City Council has been working on some very important issues regarding our great city over the years," she said. "They’ve done impressive work and I can’t wait to bring a fresh perspective to the city. I have seen the issues that our city has faced and I feel that it’s time I give back to make a difference."
Golf tournament early bird special
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual golf tournament Sept. 13 at the Bradford Country Club.
A shotgun start is at 1 p.m. Early bird special ends June 30: Single player is $160 and a foursome is $640. A featured foursome is $850 and includes golf with two carts, two tee sponsor signs and banner advertising in a tent. The event includes lunch, a New England clambake for dinner, hole competitions and raffles. This event is open to the public and will follow all necessary health safety guidelines. Masks will be required indoors. Guests will be seated six to a table and all tables will be properly spaced.
To register, email Melissa Seavey at melissa@haverhillchamber.com.