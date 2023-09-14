Gov. Maura Healey is seeking an additional $250 million to expand the state's emergency shelter system amid a surge of asylum seekers.
Healey filed a supplemental budget Wednesday asking the state Legislature to approve more than $2.1 billion in new spending to close out the 2023 fiscal year by plugging "spending deficiencies," paying for new labor union contracts, and covering the state's ongoing COVID-19-related health care costs.
But the spending plan also calls for tapping $250 million in "one-time resources" from a state account known as the "transitional escrow fund" to cover the ongoing cost of "providing safe, temporary shelter to thousands of families in need."
"As you know, the demand for emergency shelter by families experiencing homelessness in Massachusetts continues to increase in part as a result of migrant families arriving in Massachusetts and lack of federal action," Healey wrote in a letter to lawmakers.
"This situation is not unique to Massachusetts, but it is one that we must grapple with as our ability to continue to expand capacity, provide services for families in need, and support the communities that are sheltering them demands ongoing attention," she added.
Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll said the administration is "committed to providing these families with safe and temporary shelter and the services they need to remain healthy and find a permanent home."
"This funding will enable us to meet that need as it stands today, as well as continue to support the municipalities that are sheltering families in their communities" she said.
The spending plan also includes an outside section clarifying that the universal free school meals program recently approved by the Legislature, applies to "all students" regardless of their immigration status. The program is projected to cost the state $172 million this fiscal year.
Massachusetts is wrestling with an influx of thousands of asylum seekers following a surge of immigration along the U.S.-Mexico border, which prompted Healey to issue an emergency declaration last month allowing her to divert resources and deploy National Guard troops to help provide services.
Under Massachusetts’ right to shelter law, the state is required to provide emergency housing to individuals regardless of their immigration status.
Healey says the state is spending about $45 million a week to provide shelter, food and other necessities for an estimated 6,300 families — or more than 20,000 individuals — with more arriving every day.
Many are being housed in hotels and other emergency shelters in cities and towns across the state.
The migrant crisis is creating friction between Healey and state lawmakers, who've expressed concerns about a lack of communication from the administration about where migrants are being relocated.
House Minority Leader Brad Jones and 13 other Republican lawmakers sent a letter to Healey last week saying the surge of undocumented immigrants has caused an “even greater strain” on the state’s beleaguered emergency housing system.
The GOP lawmakers said the state’s response to the migrant crisis is taking limited resources away from “veterans, seniors, and others who are struggling to keep up with rising costs.”
Healey and other top state Democrats wrote to the Biden administration last week urging federal officials to provide more funding to the state to deal with the crisis and the fast-track work authorization for migrants.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
