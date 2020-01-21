LAWRENCE — It was a victory for anti-smoking advocates but a huge defeat for nightclub owners in the city.
The Board of Health has voted to remove a proposal from consideration that might have allowed the use of hookahs in local bars, restaurants and nightclubs.
In front of a crowd of about 60 people packed into the City Council chambers in City Hall last week, board members Joel Gorn and Steven Gill voted to remove a proposal originally presented by bar and restaurant owners that would have allowed the use of hookahs in their businesses.
While Gorn could not be reached for comment, several people who attended the meeting said the vote was met with applause from the crowd of mostly health care professionals and anti-smoking advocates.
Ashley Hall, program manager for the Northeast Tobacco Free Community Partnership in Methuen, said the meeting was a continuation of one held last November when the owners of restaurants, bars and clubs went before the Board of Health "requesting hookahs be allowed in their establishments."
Hall, who said her job is focused on "education and community mobilization," noted that 14 people testified, many of them wearing stickers with a picture of a hookah and a large red X across it.
"There were pastors, pharmacists, clinicians, researchers from Dana Farber," she said. "It was a wide variety of people who did not want this to go further."
A number of them went to the microphone and made statements expressing their views on the impact of tobacco smoking.
"Nurses, doctors, pharmacists, these are people who see firsthand the negative effects of addiction and the ill health effects of smoking," she said, adding that hookahs were also a fire hazard.
"There are so many other legal ways for them to make money," she said.
Cesar Pungirum, director of Tobacco Control for Lawrence and Lowell, said the proposal by the bars and restaurants "would have turned things around."
He said a no-smoking law has been on the books in Lawrence and statewide for 10 years.
He added that the local Board of Health is required by law to protect public health. The proposal set forth by the bar and club owners didn't do that. In fact, he said, it did the opposite.
"It's not the role of the Board of Health to help businesses make money," he said. "Theirs is to pass rules to protect public health. If they were to move on this regulation, it wouldn't forward public health, so this was a problem in many different dimensions."
He added, "This board has been very consistent in making decisions and adopting regulations," he said. "It's a very progressive board. The decision they made on Tuesday bears that out."
Mayor Dan Rivera said he was pleased that the board shot down the idea of allowing hookahs in local clubs.
"I am very happy about that," he said. "The community came out in support of no smoking in public places. I think that that's good. The board of health did what we expected them to do, which was support the public."
One club owner, Yoel Herrera of Attika, said the club owners were "tricked," having been told that the hookah proposal was not going to be discussed at the Jan. 14 meeting.
"They tricked us," he said. "They told all the bar and club owners, 'We aren't going to talk about hookahs, you guys can come to the next meeting.'"
Local club owners for the last couple of years have been offering hookahs illegally. After a series of raids by fire, police and inspectional services agents, the use of hookahs has been sharply curtailed.
Club owners say hookahs are a vital part of their business and that they are losing money to clubs other communities that allow the use of hookahs in bars.