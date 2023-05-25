Community health centers that serve some of the state's most marginalized residents could be getting a fresh infusion of federal funds under a proposal teed up for a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday voted to approve legislation that would pump more than $8.4 million over the next two years into the federal Community Health Center Fund -- the primary source of funding for such centers — a 5% increase over current funding levels.
It would also provide more federal funding for medical education programs at teaching health centers, including the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, with $175 million a year beginning next year, rising to $275 million by 2029.
Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Health Subcommittee, said the funding is crucial to supporting community health centers that serve the state's most vulnerable residents.
"Community health centers in Massachusetts alone serve over one million patients each year, and the grant funding we’re moving through committee today is critical to their operations," she said in remarks during Wednesday's hearing. "We must ensure there is not a loss of funding – which would be devastating as we continue to improve access for all communities."
Trahan cited research showing that most of the physicians who are trained at community teaching health centers go on to practice in the specialties they trained in, with more than half practicing in medically underserved areas.
"That means that with each passing academic year, we’re adding more and more trained physicians in communities that desperately need primary care specialists – something that’s more important than ever as we face critical workforce shortages across the healthcare industry," she said.
The legislation is advancing as the safety-net hospitals and community health centers across the nation are facing more than $8 billion in cuts set to go into effect this October.
The cuts are mandated under a provision of the Affordable Care Act, which Congress assumed at the time would eventually allow the federal government to reduce payments to safety-net hospitals as uncompensated care costs declined with more uninsured people getting coverage under the federal law.
Congress has delayed those cuts in the past, but some are concerned that with the partisan gridlock in Washington over raising the debt ceiling and cutting spending that lawmakers might not take action on the funding reduction.
Massachusetts is one of two states, including California, that uses disproportionate share funding to cover costs for uninsured patients under a waiver with the federal government. The state received about $452 million in Medicaid DSH funds last year, according to the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission.
Trahan and other members of the state's congressional delegation recently wrote to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., calling for action to stop pending cuts to the program.
The state’s safety-net hospitals and community health centers — which include Lawrence General, Salem Hospital, Holy Family Hospital in Methuen and Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport — serve a disproportionate percentage of low-income patients.
Many depend on Medicaid reimbursements, which are typically less than commercial insurance payouts.
Michael Curry, president and CEO of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, said looming federal spending cuts could mean $100 million less in revenue for the state's more than 50 community health centers.
"This would be devastating to what we know as our health safety net," Curry said Wednesday at an event in Lawrence highlighting a separate proposal by Sen. Ed Markey to provide more federal funding for health centers. "We need Congress to act quickly to re-authorize our funding so that health centers across the country can keep their doors open when patients need them most."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
