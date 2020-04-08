CONCORD, N.H. — Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette announced Wednesday there have been five more deaths in New Hampshire attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total to 18 deaths in the Granite State.
Ten of the deaths have been attributed to outbreaks in three long-term care facilities, she said at Wednesday’s press conference with the governor. There are at least 10 other long-term care facilities in the state with “isolated incidents” of COVID-19 that would not constitute being called an outbreak, she said.
Hanover Hill Health Care Center in Manchester currently has the largest outbreak in the state, according to Shibinette. Four residents have died, 37 residents and 13 staff have tested positive, she said.
Five residents at Huntington at Nashua have died, with 19 residents and 11 staff members infected, Shibinette said. Shibinette said that the facility hasn’t seen an increase in residents being infected in a few days, and the outbreak seems to be contained.
One resident at Crochet Mountain School in Greenfield has died, three residents and 11 staff members have been infected, Shibinette said.
“Managing an outbreak is not a new thing” for these facilities that have viral outbreaks throughout the year, she explained. Staff are working with the state to monitor cases, especially since this virus is so deadly for the populations typically housed at those facilities, Shibinette said.
Across the state, there were only 41 new cases announced by Shibinette, bringing the total to 788 cases with just under 9,000 people tested, she said. As of Wednesday, there are 118 people hospitalized because of COVID-19, she said.
Gov. Chris Sununu shared his sadness for the loss of life and admitted that there could be more.
“We are not sure where we are in the surge and models,” he said, adding state officials are constantly looking at the data in New Hampshire and across the country to reevaluate the needs of the state.
The state promised 15 rapid testing machines earlier this week, which they have received, Sununu said. However, he expressed extreme disappointment in the federal government for sending the machines without the proper cartridges needed to run tests.
“We are temporarily handcuffed to use them to their fullest extent,” Sununu said. He added that the state was promised about 15% of the cartridges officials have asked for and there is no word from the government when the state would receive those cartridges to conduct testing.
There are 60,000 cartridges for the rapid testing machines, and he suspects most are going to the hardest-hit areas first. Sununu said he wishes the federal government was more clear in what materials would go where to help him plan the state’s response.
“You have to be clear in a crisis,” Sununu said.