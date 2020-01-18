Health of Merrimack River the focus of annual conference    

LAWRENCE — Tiny pieces of plastic, toxic chemicals that stay in the environment forever and climate change are all on the agenda for this year's State of the Waters Conference, an annual event put on by the Merrimack River Watershed Association.
Scheduled for Jan. 31 at Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill, the fourth annual conference has become so popular it had to be moved to a larger venue, said association board member Christina Eckert.
Last year, about 75 people showed up, and it was standing-room only. This year, the venue at the college -- the Technology Center -- holds up to 150 people. As of Friday, more than 100 people had already registered.
"We have a variety of people attending," she said. "Industry professionals, people from the EPA and Mass. DEP, local university people in the sciences and other watershed groups. Various towns are sending people, DPW officials, some selectmen and state representatives."
The forum, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., is divided into two main parts.
The first part will focus on the problems confronting the river, the second part will focus on solutions, Eckert said.
In the first morning session, speakers will focus on "next-gen pollution," such as micro-plastics and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which have been dubbed "forever chemicals" because they take thousands of years to degrade and can accumulate in the human body.
Also on the docket is a discussion on the impact of global warming on the river's ecology.
Morning speakers include Dr. Wendy Heiger-Bernays, clinical professor of Environmental Health at Boston University; Weile Yan, associate professor at UMass-Lowell; Greg Coyle, staff engineer, City of Lowell; and, Mindi Messmer, founder of New Hampshire Safe Water Alliance.
The second session will focus on water quality solutions. Speakers include Trevor Smith, lead Designer at Land Escapes; Heather McMann, executive director at Groundwork Lawrence; and, Diana DiZoglio, state Senator, First Essex District.
McMann will be presenting on community and volunteer engagement.
During lunch, every table will have an expert brought in to discuss other environmental issues while people are eating.
Tickets are $35 per person, although members and industry professionals are free.
box:
If you go
What: Merrimack River Watershed Council's annual State of the Waters Conference
When: Jan. 31, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: Northern Essex Community College, Technology Hub, Haverhill.
Who: Two panels of experts looking at problems and solutions on the Merrimack River.
Cost: $35; free for members, industry professionals