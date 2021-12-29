As the state surpassed one million covid-19 cases Tuesday, pharmacies are booking vaccine appointments weeks in advance and people are standing in line for hours waiting for tests.
While covid rages across the region and Massachusetts is setting multiple daily records for new cases, healthcare providers are still actively working to get people, especially children, vaccinated for the first time, and helping everyone stay up to date on their vaccines because data provided by vaccine manufacturers show the shots’ waning power against the virus after about six months.
That’s because “vaccines remain the best public health measure to protect people from COVID-19, slow transmission, and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging,” according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
“We’re attacking. We’ve been attacking, that’s the goal,” said Diane Martin, senior vice president and chief pharmacy officer at Greater Lawrence Family Health Center (GLFHC).
In the year since the first vaccines were approved, GLFHC has put more than 125,000 shots in arms via their own pharmacies, vaccine sites and by working with cities and businesses to host over 150 pop-up clinics, Martin said. GLFHC was also allowing walk-ins to receive vaccines at the healthcare center’s physical locations. However, it had stop and currently is only offering appointments to those who sign up.
Martin encourages people to reach out to the health center to set up a vaccine pop-up event if they have a space for people, because she knows transportation is a large barrier for people. She added that clinicians at the health center speak 11 different languages and can help people get information about the vaccine in a language best for them.
Other healthcare providers like Letourneau’s Compounding Pharmacy in Andover are helping fill the void by offering walk-in appointments to those who can wait about an hour to get a vaccine, said Dan McKallagat, president of operations at the pharmacy.
“We aren’t setting up tents and running 24-hour clinics, but we know how hard it is for people to book those appointments, so we are doing what we can to help,” McKallagat said, explaining why the pharmacy wanted to offer walk-in appointments.
Letourneau’s has walk-in hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, not including holidays like New Year’s Eve. People are asked to fill out their information in their cars to wait to get their shot, McKallagat said. The pharmacy has been doing the pop-ups for about a month and wait times are up to an hour.
Andover’s Health Department is also working with local pharmacies to set up weekly pop-up booster clinics. The first was held in conjunction with Letourneau’s, and two clinics with Remedium Pharmacy of Chelmsford on Dec. 29 and Jan. 5. Appointments are required, said Health Director Thomas Carbone.
Having the town partner with smaller pharmacies allows clinicians more space to vaccinate more people more quickly, Carbone said. It also helps with staffing, he said.
“The science is indicating having that booster is helping our immune response. With Omicron out there now, it’s important to remind our bodies what that response is to fight that off,” Carbone said. “I’m encouraging people to take that booster whenever you can. Even if it’s two weeks out, book it and get it.”
Getting vaccinated and boosted significantly decreases the likelihood of a covid-19 patient having severe symptoms and needing hospitalization, according to the CDC.
However, because of the increase of covid over the past week, all hospitals across the commonwealth, including Lawrence General, have had to pause all elective surgeries. Gov. Charlie Baker also recently activated the National Guard to assist hospitals.
The hospital has also had to close its testing line about 4 to 5 hours early each day because of the demand for tests, French said. Despite long test lines, hospital workers are urging people to not visit the emergency room unless they have severe symptoms.
“The dedicated team at Lawrence General Hospital remains committed to providing testing, treatment, vaccinations and boosters as we work to stop the spread of COVID-19. With the ongoing increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations across the region, hospitals are facing enormous challenges,” said Dr. George Kondylis, chief medical officer of Lawrence General Hospital. “That’s why hospitals, including Lawrence General, are asking the communities we serve to help us maintain critical life-saving emergency resources for people who need emergency care the most.”
“If someone is experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms, including but not limited to, difficulty breathing, chest pain, confusion or persistent vomiting, they should seek emergency care immediately. If someone needs a COVID-19 test, and they are not experiencing a medical emergency, they should not go to Emergency Center for testing,” Kondylis said.
Find a vaccine appointment vaxfinder.mass.gov.