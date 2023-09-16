NORTH ANDOVER — When Susan Montgomery first set foot in the house at 266 Main St. in North Andover, she was only interested in its contents.
These were carefully collected over many years and left behind by Sarah Field, who had died four years earlier, and wanted her house to be preserved as a museum.
“When I walked through the door, it was breathtaking,” Montgomery says. “I’ve called it, many times, a time capsule.”
Herbert Schumm, a pastor at nearby Trinitarian Congregational Church who served as a trustee for Field’s estate, hired Montgomery in 1992 to examine the things that Field had saved.
Montgomery had recently earned a Ph.D. in the American and New England studies program at Boston University and specializes in material culture, evaluating everyday items for what they can tell her about the society that produced them and the people who owned them.
“Everything in your kitchen right now means something,” Montgomery says.
She spent two years combing through the hats, pottery, ticket stubs, dolls, cookbooks, diaries and furniture that Field saved in what is now known as the Field-Hodges House.
But after Montgomery finished working on this project, she continued to reflect on her time at the house and thought increasingly about the people who lived there.
Montgomery, who lives in Maine, eventually channeled her fascination into a book, “Wisteria House: Life in a New England Home, 1839-2000,” which was published a year ago and focuses on the inhabitants of the house.
“The Field House turned into a labor of love for me,” Montgomery says. “It was something that was always on my mind, whether I was working on it or not. It was like I was a member of the family. I felt a huge responsibility to tell the story as well as I could. I couldn’t ignore it. It was always there, waiting for me to have time to do it.”
Family matters
The Greek Revival house was originally built in 1839 by George Hodges, a retired sea captain from Salem who got involved in textile manufacturing in North Andover, in addition to representing what was then Andover in the state Legislature.
“He chaired the North Parish meeting held to discuss the controversial separation of North Andover from Andover in March 1855,” Montgomery writes.
Hodges renovated the house six years later, adding a cupola and the veranda where his wife, Elizabeth, planted a wisteria vine that still blossoms today and gives the house its nickname.
Hodges died in 1862, and the house was purchased in 1874 by Jeremiah Field, a self-made Lawrence businessman who was born on a farm in Peterborough, New Hampshire.
His granddaughter Sarah Field, known as Sallie when she was young, was born in Wisteria House in 1885 and died there 103 years later.
“The heart of the Wisteria House story is Sarah Moore Field,” Montgomery writes. “She outlived all her close relatives. She never married, never had to make room for a husband or children, and never left home for long. She was bright, independent, pragmatic, and well educated, an amateur artist and a lifelong patron of art, music, and theater.”
Montgomery traces Field’s story in diary entries that she wrote as early as age 12 and looks at her years at Abbot Academy, the girls school that merged with Phillips Academy in the 1970s.
The artistic talent that is evident in sketches that Field often included in her letters led her to enroll in the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston in the fall of 1904. Impressive samples of her work from an anatomy class and one of her studies from a class on old masters are included in Montgomery’s book.
But after studying at the museum school for four years, Field was eventually worn down by unspecified illnesses that led her to withdraw without a degree.
“She might have developed the originality and initiative required to be a successful artist,” Montgomery writes. “Instead, a series of unfortunate circumstances led her in another direction.”
Taking care
In addition to physical illness, Field experienced frustration in a romantic relationship with Jack Donald, a salesman from Andover.
“Jack was instrumental in Sallie’s withdrawal from the Museum School in the spring of 1908,” Montgomery writes.
Although the couple became engaged after that, Donald eventually broke off their plans for marriage, for reasons that Montgomery can’t specify.
“After her breakup with Jack in January 1910, Sally retreated to the comfort of her family for several months,” Montgomery writes.
Field eventually enrolled in a two-year program at the Posse Gymnasium in Boston, which was named for a Swedish gymnastics instructor, Nils Posse.
She trained to teach gymnastics in public schools, then spent a year studying physical therapy, but never took a job in these fields. Montgomery suggests that she may have pursued these disciplines for her own benefit.
“It is easy to conclude from the distance of a hundred years that, consciously or unconsciously, Sallie may have sought a sense of control through the logical, regulated exercise taught at the Posse School,” Montgomery writes.
Field’s training in physical therapy came in handy when, at the urging of her father, Bert, she took over the role of caregiver for her mother, whose health was in decline.
While assuming all household duties at 266 Main St. at the age of 28, Field cared for her mother, Julia, until her death in 1923 and stayed there with her father until his death in 1939.
Field then lived alone at Wisteria House for the next 49 years, and it may be tempting to think of her as an eccentric or hermit, but Montgomery doesn’t see it that way.
Field was active in the North Andover Garden Club and volunteered at the Red Cross and she had lots of friends, Montgomery says, including classmates from art school who remained friends until her death.
“She wasn’t cut off,” Montgomery says. “She wasn’t isolated. I think she’s pretty self-sufficient. She did her own gardening. She did her own business, she’s managing all the investments her family had and did her own taxes until she was 90. She’s a very competent, spunky, charming person. She kept her heart very, very close.”
‘A strong connection’
Field’s project of carefully preserving the house and its contents may seem at first like hoarding, but Montgomery describes it in terms of devotion to family.
“She decided somewhere along the line it was her mission to save the history of her family and this house, and she set about doing that very early,” Montgomery says.
The first thing she preserved was her mother’s woolen cape, which she wrapped in several pages of a Boston Sunday Globe that was dated March 23, 1941.
“She secured the bundle with cotton twine and in small, neat letters wrote across the newsprint in red pencil, ‘Long Brown Mohair Cape Coat worn by J.M. Field about 1885,’” Montgomery writes.
Field originally assumed her nieces would take over the house and only formed the idea of turning it into a museum after she outlived them.
But that never happened because there wasn’t enough money to support such an enterprise, in part because Field was “bamboozled” out of some funds by her bankers.
Schumm, to whom Montgomery dedicated her book, brought in the team of scholars who spent 12 years after Field’s death combing through the things that she saved. Montgomery’s work on these materials, along with providing her with research opportunities, led to admiration for the woman who assembled them.
“I feel almost silly saying it, but it was like I felt a strong connection with her,” Montgomery says. “I spent days and days alone in that house. I never had a single creepy feeling, it was all comfortable and warm. If there was any presence, it was hers.”
Past still present
In the end, many of the contents of the house were divided between the Peabody Essex Museum, Historic New England, the North Andover Historical Society, the Lawrence History Center and other archives. The remainder was sold at auction on Oct. 2 and 3, 1998, and the proceeds were given to Trinitarian Congregational Church, which Field and her family attended.
“It was a very sad day for me to see these things carted off,” Montgomery says.
Some preservation restrictions were placed on architectural details of the house, which then went on the market and is currently owned by Rachel Cassidy, who wanted “a house that was old and historic.”
She has read Montgomery’s book, along with articles by other people about their encounters with Field, and has a neighbor who used to visit Field when she was young. She told Cassidy that Field would have loved to meet her, which Cassidy attributes to their shared creative sensibilities.
“I feel like there’s a lot of synergies,” she says.
Cassidy wished that she could have attended the auction, to purchase some of the items that Field had collected, but there is still plenty in the home to remind her of its previous inhabitants.
“There are all these little things around that really connect this house to its past,” Cassidy says.
The house itself, as a historic structure, also has a unique feel that isn’t available in modern homes, although it remains in good condition.
“It’s in really fantastic shape, it’s very solid,” Cassidy says. “There’s so much personality.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.