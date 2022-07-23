LAWRENCE -- With the temperature approaching 100 degrees this weekend, local residents are seeking relief from the heat, and that includes local kids frolicking in the cool spray from fire hydrants or jumping in the pool.
Mayor Brian DePena declared a heat emergency for the city of Lawrence, which was originally supposed to last from Tuesday through Friday, but was extended as temperatures continued to rise during the weekend.
“We are closely monitoring the weather alerts in our area to act accordingly.” DePena said. “I encourage everyone to limit the exposure to outdoors activities. The hours at our state swimming pools were also extended by DCR, use them as needed. Please, stay hydrated and use our spray bars located in some of our parks.”
Cooling centers had been opened at The Center, 145 Haverhill St. and the Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence St. through Friday but city officials could not be reached to say whether the cooling centers would also open Saturday and Sunday, when it is expected to be over 100 degrees in Lawrence.
On Saturday families flocked to a number of hydrants in Lawrence that were spewing cold water. Children particularly enjoyed the water from the hydrants, whether they were standing in the path of the spray or running back and forth through the shower. Some parents even ventured close to the hydrants to get some respite from the afternoon heat.
The locations of the city spray bar hydrants are the following, according to a press release from the mayor's office.
- Campagnone Common Park in North Lawrence (Parque Las Ardillas)
- Philip J. O'Connell Park in South Lawrence
- Bourgoin Square Park (West Street)
- Storrow Park (High Street)
- Beacon Projects
- Hancock Projects
The hydrants are open this weekend from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday.
As the city heated up on Saturday it was a busy day at the Geisler Memorial Swimming pool and Lt. Colonel Edward J. Higgins swimming pool. At the Lt. Colonel Edward J. Higgins swimming pool, pool employee Jennifer Paulino said they saw about 400 people throughout the day and that kids were especially excited to be there.
"The kids were going crazy," she said.
A heat alert remains in effect all across Massachusetts until Sunday evening.
