With approximately 2.3 million Massachusetts residents expected to travel for Christmas – up from 1.7 million last year – holiday travel volumes could return to what they were in 2019, which was a record-setting year, according to AAA.
As for the weather this holiday weekend, there do not appear to be any major storms in the forecast but some precipitation is likely, whether it’s light snow or rain late Friday and into Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service.
Nationally, more than 109 million people — a nearly 34% increase from 2020 — are expected to travel 50 miles or more, whether by vehicle, plane or other method of transportation, AAA reported.
The major uptick will be in air travel, which could see an estimated 184% increase from last year, said Mark Schieldrop, spokesperson for AAA Northeast.
These travel volumes are about 92% consistent with what they were in 2019, he said.
In Massachusetts, Thursday is expected to be the busiest travel day with about 46% more traffic on Interstate 93 south and a 20 to 30% increase on Interstate 90 and other major highways.
Approximately 2 million people in the state will travel 50 miles or more by car.
For those traveling by vehicle, Schieldrop said it’s a good idea to get the battery checked, noting that the average lifespan of a battery in New England is five years. Also, make sure tires are properly inflated before heading out on the road since cold weather can affect the tire pressure, he said.
“We always recommend people leave early and give themselves extra time, whether driving or flying, but particularly if someone is flying,” Schieldrop said.
Airports are expected to be especially busier due to people needing to take COVID-19 tests, he said. Typically, it is advisable to arrive at an airport roughly two hours before a domestic flight, but Schieldrop said people may consider arriving at least three hours ahead of time, if not even earlier this long holiday weekend.
AAA made its traffic predictions in mid to late November, as it usually does, Schieldrop said, adding that the actual number of travelers could fluctuate due to increasing COVID-19 cases and concerns about the omicron variant.
“For the most part, we think there may be some people who change their plans to travel — and maybe they did — but by and large, we expect volumes to still be pretty high compared to last year,” he said.
“The reason for that, mainly, is a lot of people have already locked in their travel plans,” Schieldrop added. “While some people may cancel plans, I think a lot of people may be spending less time out and about before they travel. They may be isolating the week before they go visit family.
“With a lot of demand for at-home COVID tests, it seems that some people may be testing themselves and their family before they have a get-together, whereas a few months ago, they weren’t thinking that way,” Schieldrop said.
It’s likely that people may keep certain plans, while opting out of other events such as an office holiday party or social gathering outside of their family, he explained.
National Weather Service meteorologist Torry Gaucher said there is a possibility of light snow showers near the coast from late Thursday into early Friday. Accumulation is not a concern at this point, he said.
There will likely be “some type of unsettled weather” from Christmas Eve into Christmas Day, “but it’s uncertain right now,” he said.
The likely scenario is that there may be some snow showers further away from the coast and light rain showers closer to the coast, according to Gaucher.
Temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s on Thursday followed by the mid-30s on Friday and closer to 40 on Saturday, he said.
The best chance of seeing snow showers, even closer to the coast, would be during the predawn hours of Christmas Day, Gaucher said.
Any snow will likely change over to light rain quickly though as temperatures warm up to above freezing, he said.
“We’re not, at this point, expecting a washout. It’ll be maybe a chance for some light rain showers during the day and early morning, before sunrise, maybe a few snow flurries,” the meteorologist said.
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.