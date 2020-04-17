NORTH ANDOVER — Residents who have lost their jobs or had their income reduced because of the coronavirus crisis may be able to get help from the town's Affordable Housing Trust.
The Board of Selectmen recently voted to set aside $100,000 from the trust for this purpose. Richard Vaillancourt, chairman of the selectmen, said the assistance is only available for residents who rent.
So far, 14 residents have applied for help with their rent, according to Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues. Laurie Burzlaff, director of administrative services, is managing the program.
To receive a grant from the Affordable Housing Trust, applicants' annual incomes cannot exceed the following limits: single-person household, $71,470; two people, $81,860; three, $91,890; four, $102,100; five, $110,268; six, $118,436; seven, $126,604; and eight, $134,772.
Those who are already receiving state or federal rental assistance are not eligible. The Affordable Housing Trust will provide rental assistance to a tenant in need for up to three months. The maximum monthly grant is $1,000.
Applications will be accepted until July 2.
To apply for rental assistance, call the town manager's office at 978-688-9510, the local COVID-19 hotline at 978-208-6070 or visit townofnorthandoverma.gov. One can also email Burzlaff at lburzlaff@northandoverma.gov.
Applicants must provide proof that they have been laid off or lost income due to the public health crisis. Each applicant must also present a copy of a utility bill in his or her name.
The landlord and tenant will be required to sign a lease addendum and the landlord must provide a W-9 form prior to any payment being made.