The federal moratorium on evictions expired Saturday and while financial rent assistance in some local cities and towns has dried up, officials are continuing efforts to make residents aware of all the help that is still available.
In place since September 2020, the federal moratorium on evictions instituted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention staved off a wave of evictions following the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, the White House called on Congress to pass legislation extending the moratorium “without delay.” According to Press Secretary Jen Psaki, the new COVID-19 delta variant’s prominence led President Joe Biden's administration to consider extending pandemic-related programs while encouraging vaccinations for as many Americans as possible.
Landlords, however, have long argued that such an extension is not necessary as vaccines are happening nationwide and COVID-19 infection levels have decreased dramatically. The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in June to allow the CDC to keep the moratorium in place until this weekend, requiring Congress to make any further extensions, which it failed to do on Friday.
As a result, tenants who have been unable to recover from lost wages and other factors related to the pandemic now face the harsh reality of potentially being evicted from their homes.
According to data collected by the United States Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, as of July 5, roughly 3.6 million people nationwide said they faced eviction in the next 60 days.
In Massachusetts, the state moratorium on evictions lapsed in October. In the spring, the Legislature passed eviction protections that keep tenants from getting evicted until April 2022, but only if they are already in the process of applying for state rental aid. New Hampshire also enacted a state eviction moratorium, but it expired last summer.
Residents across the Merrimack Valley have a variety of resources to turn to if they are in need of help making rent or are facing eviction.
Headquartered at 300 Essex St. in Lawrence, the Greater Lawrence Community Action Council offers one-on-one assistance completing paper and digital applications for Rental Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT), according to Annmary Conner, the agency’s director of social services. They work as a subcontractor with Community Teamwork Inc.
“RAFT has really morphed through the pandemic to meet the needs of the Commonwealth,” Conner explained of the income-based state program that — as of Aug. 3 — provides up to $2,500 to be used for payment toward rent or mortgage or utility bills.
GLCAC also helps residents in Andover, Lawrence and North Andover by using grant money received through the Essex County Community Foundation, Conner said. Services are available by calling 978-620-4993 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Downloadable RAFT applications are available in both English and Spanish via glcac.org. According to Conner, the applications are free to complete and she advises residents not to pay to complete them.
In Lawrence specifically, the city has been “very proactive and supportive,” Conner said. GLCAC works with the Office of Community Development, Lawrence Community Works and other agencies to lift up residents where and when necessary.
Through a Lawrence emergency solutions grant, GLCAC is also assisting 19 individuals and families to find housing, which may be in other cities, through a federally-funded program.
“We’re really tight-knit and trying to cement up the cracks,” Conner said. “We meet together and make sure we’re not missing anybody.”
According to Methuen Mayor Neil Perry’s Executive Assistant Ryan Hamilton, the city will address any possible evictions on a case-by-case basis. The city has provided more than $80,000 in rent relief CARES Act money to residents, with limited funds still available by calling the mayor’s office at 978-983-8505.
Like Methuen, Andover still has money available for renters and homeowners behind on their rent and mortgages through the end of the year, according to Denise Johnson, executive director for Andover Community Trust.
The trust is overseeing the town's rent and mortgage assistance program, paid for by federal funds, to provide one month's payment — up $5,000 — for people who have lost income because of the pandemic. Over the past year 165 Andover residents have received assistance totaling more than $128,700, Johnson said.
Andover applicants are eligible if they make 100% of the town's median income — $105,400 for a family of four — or less and can show loss of income because of the pandemic. More information can be found at andoverclt.org or by emailing info@andoverclt.org.
In neighboring North Andover, 97 households were provided emergency rental assistance during the pandemic, according to Laurie Burzlaff, who serves on the board of the town's Affordable Housing Trust. Burzlaff said up to three months’ rental assistance, not to exceed $1,000, was offered to locals and the funds are now “completely gone.”
Most of the funds in the trust came from the developers of Edgewood LifeCare Community, which was built in 1995 and expanded in 2009, as payment in lieu of affordable housing. The rest of the money that North Andover uses for rental assistance are home funds, Burzlaff said, which the town gets from the North Shore Home Consortium. Money is dispersed through grants administered through fiscal agent GLCAC, she added.
Haverhill’s Mayor James Fiorentini said he’s “very proud” of saving 320 city families from eviction by putting CARES Act money toward their housing costs.
“I don't expect an avalanche of evictions (when the moratorium expires), but there will be some who receive eviction notices ... those who were either behind on their rent before the moratorium began or are "difficult" tenants or in one case, a landlord wants to move their family in,” the mayor said.
Fiorentini suggests Haverhill tenants call the city’s 311 hotline for assistance. A $100,000 bank of CARES Act money has been set aside for rental assistance purposes, with a household cap of $2,100.
Tenants can apply on the city's website — cityofhaverhill.com under the "Eviction and foreclosure information" tab. Scroll to the bottom of the screen for an application, which must be filled out and returned to City Hall. Funding assistance is paid directly to landlords.
The mayor is advising Haverhill tenants that just because they receive a notice of eviction, it does not mean they have to leave immediately as they will likely have to go to court first. Tenants can contact Northeast Legal Aid to learn about their rights.
"Make a good faith effort to pay, but if you decide not to pay, you are going to be evicted so pay what you can,” Fiorentini said. “A judge may give you more time if you pay what you can but if you do nothing, you'll be out."
Communities in New Hampshire are also working to make sure residents are informed of what services and support are available.
In Derry, Town Administrator David Caron noted the town has resources available, including a town-secured Community Block Development Grant to assist residents who may be facing rent issues or evictions.
"Information is available on the town's website and residents in need should contact (Greater Derry) Community Health Services, CHS, the agency which manages the town's general assistance program," Caron said.
Currently CHS manages the general assistance programs for Derry and also Hampstead and Londonderry.
Those in need of aid, including rent, fuel or utilities, can stop by the office on Tsienneto Road in Derry for an application.
Caron added Rockingham County sponsors a similar program, with information also listed on the town's site under the Human Services section.
Brian Chirichiello, a Derry resident, town councilor and also Rockingham County Commissioner for District 3, said the county is ready to help with $35 million coming to the county through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
To date, Chirichiello said only $200,000 has been spent out of that total.
"People just don't know about the program," Chirichiello said. "That's only a drop in the bucket."
He added the program will pay for rental assistance dating back 12 months. Both tenants and landlords apply, but money is directed to the landlords on behalf of their renters.
Chirichiello said he has gone before town boards in past weeks to share the information on resources available to those who may owe back rent or may be facing eviction. Information is available at www.co.rockingham.nh.us.
"I am trying to reach out to as many people as possible," he said. "People really shouldn't worry, there's definitely enough money to help."
Chirichiello said the county can also expedite the financial support.
In Windham, officials are also urging residents needing help to reach out.
"If someone is having difficulty they can contact the town offices and speak with our staff about general assistance that may be able to help them with some short term financial assistance if they are eligible," Windham Town Administrator David Sullivan said.
Reporters Mike LaBella, Julie Huss, Will Broaddus and Madeline Hughes contributed to this story.