ANDOVER — Mike Monteiro knows how cancer patients suffer. He was one of them not long ago.
Monteiro, 40, a 1998 Andover High School graduate, was diagnosed with cancer in his knee four years ago, and was successfully treated at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Cycling has been his favorite exercise since he completed his cancer treatments. Biking helps him live a healthy lifestyle, he said.
To give thanks for his successful treatments and to support other cancer victims, Monteiro regularly cycles in events that support cancer research.
His next ride on Sept. 15 is to support Boston’s Children’s Hospital, which treats young people who have cancer.
“I am a cancer survivor and this ride is a chance to show kids that there is hope, there is a chance of beating this and going on and living a great life,’’ he said. “Any research done at Children’s Hospital not only helps kids, but could be used for adults, too.’’
Monteiro, who lives on North Street in Andover, is the captain of his cycling team where he works, EF Education First in Cambridge. He is the business operations manager at his company and is well known for organizing teams of cyclists to ride in bike benefits to help research for medical conditions, especially cancer.
Monteiro rode in the Pan Mass Challenge last month to benefit Dana Farber’s cancer programs. He now rides in “Hub on Wheels” for Children’s Hospital because he knows how tough cancer treatment can be, and he can’t imagine a child having to go through it. He hopes his participation can help kids understand that there is a future for them and that they should hold onto their hope, he said.
Monteiro also takes part in benefit bike rides for diabetes and brain injury research.
In the “Hub on Wheels” event, he will enjoy a 12-mile bike ride on Boston's Storrow Drive, where traffic will be banned to give the bikers safe passage.
“Children’s Hospital researchers don’t just improve cancer treatment, they introduce new chapters in cancer medicine,’’ Monteiro said. “Fundraising plays an instrumental role in keeping scientists moving forward.”
For more information on the Sept. 15 ride to support Boston’s Children’s Hospital or to register, visit: https://hubonwheels.com/. The event will be capped at 5,000 riders and $5 from every registration automatically benefits Boston Children’s Hospital.
A post-ride community festival on Boston's City Hall Plaza will feature the New Belgium Beer Garden, free Boloco burritos for all riders and live music. A "Hub On Wheels” raffle winner will win a trip to the 2020 Tour de France pro cycling race, courtesy of EF Education First.