This year’s “Sharing Our Bounty” gala fundraiser for Lazarus House was another rousing success.
About 400 people attended the sold-out event at the Andover Country Club Saturday night. The chilly evening didn’t keep anyone away from the biggest fundraiser of the year for Lazarus House, an organization based in Lawrence that helps people struggling with poverty and homelessness.
The evening featured live and silent auctions as well as dynamic bidding, during which people bid on items for sale with paddles from their dinner tables.
Two former clients of the Lazarus House culinary program — Maria Montero and Deyaniri Garcia — attended the event and were honored with a video tribute.
The emcee for the event was Paul Burton, a reporter for WBZ-TV news.
During the cocktail hour, music by former Andover resident John Rafferty was played.
Rafferty said he and his late wife Robin, parishioners at St. Augustine’s in Andover for more than 25 years, were regular contributors to the work done at Lazarus House Ministries.