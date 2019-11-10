Photo/Reba Saldanha (from left) singer Mark Menery, Angela Alex of Andover, Peter Zuk and Jodi Matthews of Andover pose at Ironstone Farm's superhero themed gala at Andover Country Club on November 9, 2019.
Photo/Reba Saldanha Julie and Chris Patten of Andover pose for a photo during Ironstone Farm's gala.
Photo/Reba Saldanha Marg and Jerry Dugal of Andover check out auction items at Ironstone Farm's superhero themed gala at Andover Country Club November 9, 2019.
Photo/Reba Saldanha Elaine Francis, left of Amherst, New Hampshire, and Jean McCarthy of Lowell smile for a photo at Ironstone Farm's superhero themed gala at Andover Country Club.
Helping veterans ride high
ANDOVER — Ironstone Farm held its annual gala Saturday night to support the effort to provide horse-riding therapy for disabled people — especially military veterans.
The farm's Spirit of Giving Gala at Andover Country Club was packed with supporters of the farm.
The organization's latest project focuses on drawing disabled military veterans to discover the benefits of bonding emotionally with horses and riding them, despite any physical disability the rider may have.