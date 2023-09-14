Merrimack Valley residents can't seem to get a break from nasty weather, as Hurricane Lee comes hurtling toward Massachusetts with an expected arrival Friday night and into Saturday.
"The hurricane's center is going to pass well to our east," said Andy Nash, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "We'll be on the fringes. It will feel like an October Nor'Easter."
The difference, however, is that it is still September, for one thing meaning leaves are still on the trees. Nash said this, along with wind gusts of up to 40 mph and wet limbs, may cause power outages.
Yes, more potential outages.
Hurricane Lee comes on the heels of an intense-but-short storm with 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail that brought down trees and knocked out the power in the Merrimack Valley last Friday. The aftermath was felt hard in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence, among other places in the region. Tens of thousands of people were without power, many for days. The cleanup still continues and the property damage is extensive.
Across the state over the past two weeks, some areas have been soaked with rainfall levels more than 300% above normal, according to weather service data. The downpours triggered flooding in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island this week.
But Nash said he doesn’t expect flooding to be a problem this weekend in the Merrimack Valley, though it likely will be along the coast.
"At this point, it doesn't look like any renewed flooding,” he said. “We're not looking at lots of rain."
Still, cities and towns issued preparation warnings.
"The Methuen Police, Fire, Health and Department of Public Works continue to prepare for the event and will be ready to respond appropriately," the Methuen Emergency Management Department announced Thursday. "Over the next day we hope to learn more details as it will affect the Merrimack Valley and City of Methuen."
The department suggested residents review Mass.Gov's hurricane safety tips list on how to build an emergency kit and make a family emergency plan.
North Andover reminded residents Wednesday of storm safety tips. Officials urged people not to drive through standing or running water, as well as to stay clear of downed wires and limbs. They also asked people to call 911 if any electrical devices make contact with water, if there is a smell of gas, or in the case of any other emergency.
While Nash said that the areas that typically flood along the coast during a high tide surge are probably the only ones to flood this time around, North Andover officials told residents to "consider acquiring sandbags from a store."
