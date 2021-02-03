METHUEN — Inside the sterile walls of a Boston University research laboratory, donated brain number 650 is just that.
To his family, that brain is Ryan Covey, the fun-loving teen they lost.
Ron and Shela Covey’s son died at age 31 last Feb. 3, 2020. But to the couple and those who loved “Covey” — as he was affectionately known — Ryan will always be 17. That’s because in 2006, Ryan suffered an accident while skateboarding that left him forever changed.
According to his parents, Ryan Covey was riding his skateboard in Methuen when a passing motorist jumped out of the car and “assaulted" him. Ron and Shela believe the attack was unprovoked, but that their son may have “done something to piss off people in the car,” Ron said.
Next thing they knew, Ryan was at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen with a broken nose undergoing a CT scan that uncovered a brain bleed. He was later taken to Children's Hospital in Boston, where his father spoke to Methuen police, who took a report. No one has faced charges in connection to a crime.
What followed, the Covey family says, was a 14-year period that included at least 40 psychiatric hospitalizations and culminated in Ryan's suicide. His family believes his death could have been prevented had he received treatment and services from the state Department of Mental Health.
Ron and Shela, who is Ryan’s stepmother, made the decision to donate his brain to Boston University’s Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy study within 24 hours of his death. Shela Covey remembers the moment vividly.
“We called the medical examiner just as they were wheeling him in for the autopsy,” Shela said. “The timing was unbelievable. We hadn’t talked about any of this with Ryan. I knew they took brain donations because I was reading about CTE and we watched the movie 'Concussion' and heard about Junior Seau.”
The first person to mention CTE to the Covey family was Dr. Thomas McLaughlin, an Andover neurologist who believed Ryan's impulsivity and drug abuse were linked to his head injury.
According to Boston University, CTE is caused by repetitive head trauma, including concussions. Symptoms include impulsivity, memory loss, impaired judgment, aggression and suicidality, BU’s scientists state on the school’s website.
Currently, CTE only can be diagnosed in death. Junior Seau, a longtime NFL player, was diagnosed with the disease after he committed suicide in 2012. The condition affects many athletes who take part in sports such as football.
Looking back on their son’s life, the Covey family believes the head injuries Ryan suffered — first in 2006 and then again in another 2012 skateboarding accident — set him up for a spiral of drug addiction, impulsivity and lots of sleepless nights for his parents.
“After that first head injury, doctors kept telling us that we were always going to be dealing with a 17-year-old, because his brain wasn’t fully developed. He was forever 17,” Shela said.
But the family wasn’t just dealing with a few missed curfews and late-night parties. Mild-mannered Ryan — the boy who loved to teach his cousins how to skateboard and had dreams of attending Norwich University, joining the Marines and becoming an architect — became at times so combative he was a danger to himself.
“One of Ryan’s Jr. ROTC instructors at Methuen High School knew Ryan better than anyone, and saw him start to dance and moonwalk and thought he was on drugs,” Ron remembered of what precipitated his son’s 2006 hospitalization.
During that hospital stay, Ryan was prescribed psychiatric medications for post-traumatic stress disorder, his family said.
Several hospitalizations followed, according to Ron Covey, including stays at a locked facility in Haverhill, from which Ryan escaped and walked home to Methuen wearing a T-shirt and slippers in January.
"I couldn't imagine what it was like to be my kid,” Ron said. “I know what it was like to be me and not be able to help him.”
Ryan’s breaking point came, according to his family, in June 2019. He was arrested following an altercation with Methuen police in which he tried to steal a police cruiser. His family believes he was on drugs at the time.
The family tried to get him committed on several occasions without luck, Ron Covey said. One of those hearings was the day after his son’s 2019 arrest, Ron said.
Ryan was 31 years old.
“The Department of Mental Health failed Ryan,” Ron Covey said. “DMH encouraged us to seek guardianship but we couldn’t. It’s not that I wanted to institutionalize my son, but after so many years, it became a situation of protecting him from himself. He was a master at manipulating these hospitals and social workers. He’d go in suicidal and they’d send him home.”
Following his arrest in Methuen, Ryan Covey was ordered by a judge to stay off drugs, an order his parents said was initially followed to the letter. He never failed a random drug screen, the family said.
On the afternoon of Feb. 3, 2020, Ron Covey was planning to go food shopping and for a haircut with his son. They never made it. When Ron went to his son’s apartment, he found him in his underwear, eyes open, on the floor. He was cold to the touch.
According to Shela, he stabbed himself for reasons the family still does not know. Autopsy results indicated that Ryan Covey was free from illegal drugs at the time of his death.
“So many people turned a blind eye to Ryan. He was screwed by everybody the whole 14 years (since his accident),” Ron said. “Whether it was nobody getting arrested for his attack, the hospitals not being able to get him placed (permanently), we had three dangerousness hearings with the Department of Mental Health and nothing came of it. My kid needed to be protected from himself.”
In death, the family believes their son would have wanted to do good for others, which is why they enrolled in the brain study. However, Ron Covey has struggled to obtain his son’s full medical file from the Department of Mental Health and get it transferred to BU so that those notes can be included in Ryan’s case.
According to Ron Covey, a representative from the Department of Mental Health called him Tuesday afternoon to let him know that the only way his family could obtain Ryan’s records for the study would be to have an attorney seek them through a court order.
Privacy laws restrict the release of a person’s medical records even in death and while a family is able to petition a court for the release of medical records, the Department of Mental Health is unable to do so on behalf of the family. Once the proper protocols are followed, the agency is able to release the records.
When reached for this story, the Department of Mental Health had no comment.
The family is scheduled to complete interviews with BU’s CTE program later this week and find out if Ryan indeed had CTE later in the spring.
“Participating in this study clears his name for everyone who thinks he was just a drug addict,” Ron Covey said. “Nobody would think of the head injury — everyone would think Ryan is fine. This kid had a plan from 10 years old: He wanted to be in the Marines and was making that happen.”
Ron Covey has mixed feelings about the study’s outcome.
“I don't know how I'll feel if he doesn't have it (CTE). Regardless, it's helping the study and the future,” he said. “My son would have loved that.”
If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, help is available. Call 800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741.