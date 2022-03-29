NORTH ANDOVER — Joseph Hicks defeated Kevin Dube for an open seat on the School Committee Tuesday, in the only contested race in North Andover’s annual town election. The margin was 1,444 votes for Hicks, versus 823 votes cast for Dube.
The position has a three-year term and was previously held by Amy Mabley, vice chair of the committee, who did not seek re-election.
A total of 2,299 votes were cast out of 21,523 registered voters in North Andover, for a 10.68% turnout. Last year’s election featured two contested races, and drew 15% of registered voters to the polls, or nearly 4,000 people.
Both Dube, a computer programmer, and Hicks, who serves as assistant principal at Lawrence High School, were defeated in previous campaigns for the School Committee.
In uncontested races, realtor Rosemary Connelly Smedile ran unopposed to retain her seat on the Select Board and earned 1,716 votes. The position has a three-year term. Smedile has been a member of the Select Board since 2001, and served on the Finance Committee for 4 years.
Stephen Long, a retired firefighter who has been on the Housing Authority for 12 years, ran unopposed and garnered 1,729 votes. The position has a five-year term. The Housing Authority manages around 400 units of moderate and low-income housing for residents of North Andover.
