ANDOVER — Jada Pasho will be the first of her three siblings to graduate from college, but she won’t be able to celebrate that milestone on time this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Pasho, 22, transferred to UMass Lowell last spring after graduating from Northern Essex Community College with an associate’s degree in criminal justice. Now UMass Lowell, like colleges throughout the nation, is holding classes online and has postponed graduation.
“I am female. I am Hispanic. I am in the criminal justice field. And I am the first daughter of my mom's to go on to college and graduate," she said. "So for me it kind of feels like a slap in the face.”
While she understands the coronavirus crisis is out of everyone's hand, she's still immensely disappointed.
“You go through four hard years," she said. "And it’s not just like four years and you’re done. It’s four years of blood sweat and tears, losing friendships, gaining friendships. It’s supposed to be a celebration and it was taken away from us.”
Adding to her frustration is the financial situation, she said. She has paid her way through college and feels she should be reimbursed for losing access to on-campus courses and services this semester. She said students should get some of their money back for anything they can't use — room and board, meal plans, on-campus classes and parking fees.
“There has to be some kind of reimbursement,” she said. “We are still getting our degree, but we are not getting our courses the way we expected to.”
Another disappointed area senior is Andover High School student Elias Maita. The 17-year-old won states as a wrestler in the 160-pound class this year, but he wasn't able to attend the wrestling banquet, which had been scheduled for March 22.
“It’s very disappointing that we can’t gather as a team again at the banquet, just handing out the awards and hanging out,” he said.
His mother, Salima, shares his sentiment.
“It’s very sad that he didn’t get the chance to do all the stuff we did our senior years, but I guess we just all have to stay safe," Salima said. "No one planned for this.”
Elias said campus closures have made his college decision more complicated, too.
“I mean it (the coronavirus pandemic) has taken away things, possibly the graduation and possibly the banquet,” he said. “It doesn’t affect me that much, but it all takes time. It affects colleges and how I am going to explore them. It makes it hard for me to make a decision.”
An aspiring engineer, Elias applied to four colleges: UMass Amherst, UMass Lowell, Northeastern and Boston University.
So far he has been accepted into the engineering programs at both UMass Amherst and Lowell. But he can’t attend the colleges’ accepted student days because they have been postponed or cancelled.
“We can’t go and visit schools and we can’t go and see what they have,” his mother said.
Hannah Rose, 18, another Andover High senior, also is struggling with the unknown.
"I think as a mom of a senior, the uncertainty of what the next steps will be is the biggest concern right now,” her mother, Sarah, said. “She wanted one last trip to walk through campus and get a feel for things.”
Hannah is an aspiring occupational therapist. She has been accepted to all four of the programs she applied to: The University of New England in Maine, Worcester State University, The University of New Hampshire and The Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.
Most have extended their deposit deadline from May 1 to June 1, Hannah said. And although some of the schools are doing virtual tours online, she wants to meet the other accepted students in person before making a decision on where to spend the next four years.
“So, it will be different making my decision," she said. "But I don’t feel like I am completely unprepared. I have seen all the schools at least once."
Despite the inconveniences, Hannah says she’s enjoyed her time at home even though it wasn't in the most fortuitous circumstance.
“I think overall I really enjoyed having the extra time to spend with family before going to college,” she said. “It came at an unfortunate time. This is one time in high school I was looking forward to being there the most.”