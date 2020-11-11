LAWRENCE — City Councilor Marc LaPlante returned from a family vacation to France in 2017 with a renewed appreciation for three dozen local World War I heroes — so much so that he decided to share their stories with the community in a special way.
This Veterans Day his project includes a tech-friendly twist, allowing those stories to be shared on the go.
Laplante, with help from Mayor Daniel Rivera, has used a program paid for by the city to install signs near 36 veteran remembrance markers across Lawrence that bear the names of soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice in World War I — losing their lives.
The signs feature a QR (quick response) code that can be scanned using a smartphone, allowing people to watch videos that tell the soldiers' stories. The stories are narrated by Lawrence personalities including Laplante, Rivera, city councilors and others, among them Gov. Charlie Baker. In some cases, the stories of soldiers' relatives are also told.
The high-tech signs have been erected near previously existing markers bearing the names of deceased soldiers at places like a bridge, park, pool, street corner and a building, Laplante said.
Rivera called the project "just a small gesture of thanks for these soldiers’ service and for giving the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom and justice in World War I.''
"As a veteran myself, it is an honor to be able to provide these memorials to the families of those lost and to the community as a whole,” he said.
Laplante, who is council vice president, said his Lawrence World War I Project started as a hobby after he took his family to France and placed Lawrence flags at the graves of soldiers who once called the city home.
"When I got back from that trip, I was going around Lawrence and the names started to connect ... I wanted to find out more about them," Laplante said. "As an amateur historian, I started to research them and decided I needed to memorialize them. The idea of memorials is to remember and learn. I knew I had to tell their stories."
An estimated 5,500 soldiers from Lawrence fought in the war. About 200 of them died on the battlefield or in hospitals. The 36 honored with markers in Lawrence all died in France, but not all are buried there, Laplante said.
Laplante said former state Secretary of Veterans Services Francisco Urena suggested adding the QR codes to the signs, which were installed throughout Lawrence by public works employees over the last several weeks.
"Now their stories are going to be around for a long time," Laplante said of the soldiers.
One of the three dozen stories told as part of the project is of Pvt. Philip J. O'Connell, an Army medic killed in action Aug. 1, 1918. His story is narrated on video by Sue Fink, who was project manager for renovations at O'Connell Park, formerly Union Park which was renamed in O'Connell's memory by the City Council in 1925. The park is off South Union and Salem streets.
Born in Lawrence in 1887, O'Connell lived at 166 Bailey St. before graduating from Lawrence High School in 1904 and later Boston College. According to Laplante's research, O'Connell wrote for several local newspapers, including The Eagle-Tribune, where he worked as a reporter before enlisting in the Army. He died while serving as a surgical assistant in the 39th Infantry, 4th Division. He is buried in France.
Laplante said money for the remembrance markers came from $10,000 leftover in the city's capital improvement budget, and there is enough money remaining for additional markers to be installed.
All videos included in the Lawrence WWI Project are available online at https://www.youtube.com/user/marclaplante1/playlists.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lawrence's Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday will be virtual. Rivera and Veterans Services Director Jaime Melendez are marking the occasion with an event that will be simulcast on the Lawrence Veteran Services Facebook page and broadcast on Lawrence Community Access TV (Comcast channel 8 and Verizon channel 40) at 11 a.m.