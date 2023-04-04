Applications are being accepted for 260 summer jobs for people between 14 and 25 and years old who live in Lawrence, Methuen and Haverhill.
The Mass Hire Merrimack Valley Workforce Board announced the hiring pool aimed at helping younger people “engage in project-based learning and subsidized work” for the summer.
Applications will be accepted starting Wednesday afternoon, April 5.
The jobs pay $16.25 per hour and encompass “leadership advocacy and young engagement” through peer leadership, planning and development, outreach, advocacy and more, according to information released by the workforce board.
Applicants will be asked for their job interests and preferences. Staff will do their best to match people up with suitable jobs, said Frank Bonet, executive director of Mass Hire Merrimack Valley Workforce Board.
“We want to give them meaningful work and meaningful experience working on small projects,” Bonet said.
The summer youth hiring program is essential, said Juan Yepez, chairman of the workforce board.
The workforce board works in collaboration with Merrimack Valley schools and youth service organizations on the job selection process.
“U.S. employers will be needing to fill their vacancies more than ever,” said Yepez, who pointed at current national employment statistics, baby boomer retirement, low birth rates and more.
“As it stands now, for every two vacancies there is only one job seeker. So our future really depends on the young people of America. And that’s where we come in,” Yepez said.
Bonet said the workforce board and its Workforce Youth Program Team, is dedicated every year to ensuring a smooth and precise process. Cristy Gomez is the youth programs manager.
“It’s really admirable how the team see the project from conception to completion. The pride this team takes in their work is truly inspiring,” Bonet said.
Individuals can apply at masshiremvwb.org starting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. All applications are due by Friday, April 21.
The jobs are funded through a combination of state and federal grants.
