LAWRENCE — City Hall transformed from a municipal building into a function hall for a Hispanic heritage celebration on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 14.
With food, music, dancing, flags and more, Hispanic Heritage Month was celebrated on the second floor. Mayor Brian DePena hosted the event.
National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed in the United States from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South Americas.
The observation started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson, and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period.
Sept. 15 is a significant date because it is the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.
In addition, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on Sept. 16 and Sept. 18, respectively. Also, Columbus Day or Día de la Raza, which is Oct. 12, falls within this 30-day period.
