NORTH ANDOVER — Powder post beetles are tiny insects, but they have wreaked considerable damage on the more-than-200-year-old Scholfield Mill on Sutton Street, according to Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues.
An inspection by the Fire, Building and Facilities departments in January revealed considerable damage to joists and the main beam caused by insects and dry rot, Murphy-Rodrigues told the Community Preservation Committee on Thursday evening.
The Building Department deemed the town-owned structure unsafe – and the North Andover Thrift Shop, which had been operating at the Scholfield Mill since 2001, was forced to shut down.
Murphy-Rodrigues is requesting $200,000 in Community Preservation money to fix the building. Before the May 19 annual Town Meeting, she said, she intends to have the building stabilized so the thrift shop's belongings can be removed. The next step, she said, will be to open the floor and walls to determine if there is additional damage that was not noticed during the January inspection.
"Then we will get a cost estimate for repairs," she said. She described the $200,000 request as a "place holder."
The culprits that caused all that damage are those powder post beetles, according to an exterminator retained by the town.
James Scholfield built the mill in 1802. The building had a carding machine, as well as spinning jacks and looms operated by manpower.
Eben Sutton bought the property in 1812.
Terry Holland, a member of the Community Preservation Committee, said the Scholfield Mill played a very important role in the development of the textile industry that employed thousands of workers in Lawrence and North Andover.
"This is where it all started," he said.
It is important, he said, for the town to preserve the property.
The committee also reviewed requests for $38,600 to restore the light fixtures at the Stevens Estate, $50,000 to repair a painting by David Neal at the estate and $350,000 to rehabilitate the front entrance stairway at the Stevens Memorial Library.
Denevan O'Connell, chairman of the Community Preservation Committee, said he expects the panel will present its recommendations to the Board of Selectmen before the end of the month. Town Meeting voters will have the final say on how Community Preservation money is spent.
A 3% surcharge on local real estate tax bills supports the town's Community Preservation Fund. The state also contributes to it.
Towns and cities are permitted to use Community Preservation money for conserving open space, providing affordable housing, saving historic properties and providing recreational facilities.