METHUEN — A hit-and-run left a 65-year-old Lawrence man severely injured early Saturday morning.
Police have located the car that was allegedly involved and have identified a suspect, according to a press release from the Methuen Police Department.
Methuen Police responded to a report at 1:17 a.m. of an injured pedestrian, and found the Lawrence man lying under a parked care.
The Methuen Fire Department provided emergency medical care to the victim, after which he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
The incident occurred on Broadway near Blake Street.
The investigation that followed the incident included a review of footage from Methuen's city-wide camera system. The investigation found that the driver of the car stopped the vehicle, checked for damage and then drove away. It also identified the car involved as a black Ford Escape missing a driver's side rearview mirror.
Methuen Police located the vehicle on Margin Street in Lawrence.
The investigation is ongoing and being done with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section.
