Since 1998, the Andover Community Skate Park, maintained and supported by Andover Youth Services, has offered people of all ages and skateboarding levels the opportunity to enjoy a dynamic atmosphere to advance skills and have fun with friends. It’s a great venue to ride a scooter, too.
During the pandemic, people are asked to wear masks through the check-in process and when unable to social distance by 6 feet.
Masks are not required otherwise. Helmets are mandatory.
The park is open from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.