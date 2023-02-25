HAVERHILL — Slip-sliding held at bay.
MeVa, the Merrimack Valley’s public transit provider, appears to have won a race against time to prevent key infrastructure at its headquarters, on Railroad Avenue, from sliding into the Merrimack River due to riverbank erosion.
The $3.2 million stabilization project along 500 feet of riverbank reached 95 percent completion in January.
The work safeguards its administrative offices, the bus parking garage and a warehouse.
Only installation of native plants and placement of stones (rip rap to fight erosion) remain, scheduled for early spring.
MeVa administration, as well as its principal engineer for the project, and the local Conservation Commission among others are breathing easier now.
The wending 117-mile Merrimack River, an ecologically sensitive waterway listed among the nation’s 10 most threatened rivers in 2016 due to development and pollution, flows south from New Hampshire to Massachusetts and empties into the Atlantic Ocean at Newburyport.
The MeVa riverbank has been shored and stored with steel pilings, a 9-foot high terraced wall of interlocking blocks, backfill and topped by biodegradable matting.
The bank extends about 25 feet from the rear of the buildings to the river. Previous to construction, the river-scoured bank had eroded to the back of the bus garage, exposing the foundation in places, posing danger to employees and infrastructure.
The erosion was so great that the rear wall of the bus garage had tipped and cracked requiring immediate work in early 2022.
The wall was anchored, from within, by a series of deadmen, concrete block counterweights.
“There would have been some loss if it went through another winter (without the stabilization construction),” said lead engineer Dan Bourdeau, of the Acton-based firm Geosyntec.
As it stands, Bourdeau is confident that upon completion the stabilized riverbank will protect headquarters for 50 years, barring a cataclysmic weather event.
The loss of a portion of the bus garage could have shut down or disrupted public transit, relied upon by thousands of riders, many of whom travel by bus to work, to medical appointments and for food shopping.
At any one time 22 buses, some of them new and yet to be put into service, are parked in the garage.
“You absolutely have to do it, if you don’t you are unable to operate,” said Noah Berger, MeVa Administrator, speaking of the stabilization.
He inherited the project when he began working at the transit authority in August 2021.
“I am very happy that we avoided disaster,” he said.
Bourdeau shepherded MeVa through the project’s design, permitting and construction.
An early engineering review by the Kleinfelder company in 2018 identified five eroded areas of concern behind the headquarters.
The review came after Haverhill’s harbormaster, Mike Vets, noticed extensive erosion below the headquarters in 2016 while traveling past it in a boat.
He notified Rob Moore of the town’s Conservation Department as well as MeVa, then known as the MVRTA.
Moore was alarmed by the exposed subsoil.
It appeared almost glacial, the way the riverbank was dropping into the river, he said.
The go-ahead to act on the riverbank stabilization awaited completion of a three-year permitting process.
Conservation Commissioner Ralph Basilieri said this project was subject to the most comprehensive permitting process he has seen.
The reviewers included the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, state and federal environmental, marine and fish and wildlife agencies and the local Conservation Commission.
The project’s broad oversight was due the location of the project on a threatened waterway that over the years has been subject to industrial and wastewater pollution and stormwater runoff.
Another factor requiring oversite is the MeVa facility’s location by a known spawning area of the endangered short-nose sturgeon.
Funding for the stabilization came from the Federal Transit Administration, 80%, and from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, 20%.
MeVa contracted Geosyntec in 2019 for the design, permitting and overseeing construction.
Geosyntec was assisted by Thornton Tomasetti engineering.
Project permitting was completed in July 2022. Thereafter, in August, Peabody-based Sumco eco-contractors started construction.
MeVa’s property manager Guy Jean, who retired in January, and its deputy administrator, Kathleen Lambert, had roles in the stabilization response. Both were hired after erosion had encroached on the buildings.
Jean noticed the cracks in the garage wall and marked, with paint, the extent to which the building was shifting.
“There was some significant movement happening,” said Lambert.
The structure was absolutely in danger of slipping into the river, Lambert added.
In February when the tie-backs were completed MeVa installed tilt meters on the rear garage wall to measure their movement.
The wall has held steady. It has moved only 1/8th of an inch or so, Lambert said.
This was perhaps due to the building settling, Jean said.
There were some surprises during the excavation phase. Diggers located odd items including toilets, old signs and a pick-up truck, Berger said.
The Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority (now MeVa) was established in 1974. The headquarters underwent a major renovation in the early 1980s.
