LAWRENCE — It was a lively day at the Merrimack Valley YMCA in Lawrence on Saturday, as children were running around the room in anticipation of a swim, a game of basketball, or maybe Santa and presents.
The holiday party brought together kids, parents, mentors and volunteers for something called Big Friends Little Friends, a program organized by Family Services of the Merrimack Valley, a nonprofit social service agency. The program pairs children in need of a positive adult role model with adults in the community, said Director Leah Feroce.
Kids spent the afternoon playing basketball, swimming, playing with slime, decorating cookies, arts and crafts, face painting and more.
Working on the gift side of the operation was James Cieslik, who first got involved as a big friend.
“I don’t have any kids and I wanted to get involved,” Cieslik said. “I wanted someone to hang out with, I wanted to go to Water Country.”
He became involved in the gifts when he learned that the program, at the time, wasn’t able to give gifts to every kid. That first year he used social media to raise money to get the remaining gifts.
“It’s a little bit of work because we make sure that every kid has enough gifts,” Cieslik said.
He said people donate anywhere from $20 to $1,000. He added that it was all possible because of the help of numerous companies and individuals, including Executive Concepts, A2 Gym, Rae Rocks Bar and Grill, Bella Vita Salon and Piquette and Howard Electric Service.
Feroce said Big Friends Little Friends has an impact on the kids.
“Their self esteem improves, they end up doing better in school, they have a more positive outlook on the future,” she said.
Feroce added that the commitment for mentors is for a year, but that they mostly end up sticking with their mentee for far longer.
“They get so close and develop such a great relationship, oftentimes it feels like family,” she said.
“The mentors probably get more out of it than the mentees,” said Mike Grigsby, a mentor. “Last week we went go-karting.”
While the time spent between mentor and mentee is often spent at events like fairs and movies, they also work on goals with the kids. Like in the case of William Kolbe, who helped his mentee get over a fear of water.
Another Big Friend Ramona Hatch said not only did she develop a relationship with her mentee, but also with his family.
“I really like partnering with his whole family, we are all in this together,” Hatch said.
She joined Big Friends Little Friends in August, but has been working with another mentoring program called Stand and Deliver that focuses more on academics, for nine years. She mentors Isaiah Zuniga, 10, who is the younger brother of someone she used to mentor. Their time together has been spent at playgrounds, gardening, swimming, fairs, the library and parades.
“You get to go to fun places,” Isaiah said.
He particularly enjoys hiking.
“You get to see squirrels or chipmunks or other animals,” he said.
Their match is unusual, both because she knew Isaiah before hand, and also because they are different genders.
“Usually matches in this program are by gender first, Hatch said. “But so many boys are on waiting list because there are more woman volunteers.”
Feroce said there is a great need for more mentors. For information on the requirements, and how to become a mentor visit fsmv.org and look under programs.
After about an hour through the party, and to the excitement of everyone Santa made an appearance.
“It just brings you so much joy, you see the little kids and they are running around, and when Santa arrives, it’s just magical,” said Debby Briggs, a board member of Family Services and an employee of Netscout, which had seven other employees volunteering their time that day.
“You see the kids light up and that just makes the Christmas and holiday season special,” Briggs said.
