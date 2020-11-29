METHUEN — The grinches almost stole part of Mayor Neil Perry’s Christmas.
But instead of a green goblin hiding out in his mountain lair and plotting to steal the holiday from the town of Whoville, these grinches were two city councilors looking to save taxpayer money in Methuen.
They balked at the mayor’s $68,000 holiday decorating plan as being too expensive. It is an effort, he said, to give residents an escape during the COVID-19 crisis — a way families can tour the community to enjoy holiday images during the Christmas season.
The councilors also criticized the mayor for what they called his practice of “going around” the council on some issues, including part of the holiday decoration spending.
The opposition from the two councilors failed. After more than an hour of debate last week, the City Council voted 4-2 to approve Perry’s plan to transfer $53,000 from Methuen’s Castle Fund to pay for holiday lights and decorations around the city. Of that amount, $48,000 is for lights and about $5,000 is for candles and other decorations.
An additional $15,000, which comes from the city’s Recreation Department budget, didn’t need council approval. It will pay for advertising, promotion and other costs. Use of that money, however, was contingent on the council approving the larger spending from the Castle Fund, a nonprofit that provides money for community events.
Voting in favor of the mayor’s proposal were councilors Allison Saffie, Eunice Zeigler, D.J. Beaurgard and Nicholas DiZoglio. Voting against it were Steve Saba and Jessica Finocchiaro. Councilors James McCarty, Mike Simard and Joel Faretra were absent from the meeting.
In opposing the mayor’s plan, Saba and Finocchiaro said they believed the decorating could be done by spending less money. The mayor disputed their characterization, saying the cost is reasonable to create something special for residents in this unusual holiday season, as the pandemic prevents traditional community celebrations.
‘Citizens ... to be uplifted by the season’
On Nov. 23, commissioners of the Edwin J. Castle Fund approved the transfer of $53,000 for a “Methuen Holiday Light Tour to replace the holiday events affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a letter signed by Sandra Perrault, chairwoman of the city’s Commission on Trust Funds.
The money is meant to cover not just the cost of decorations, but also creation of an “educational map to lighted historic buildings in the center of the city, and tree lighting at the library and the Loop,” according to the letter.
In a memo to the council, Perry said “as a result of the surge in the COVID pandemic, it is clear we will be unable to gather as a community and celebrate our annual Santa Parade and Holiday Tree Lighting. We have as a result developed an event that will still allow the citizens of Methuen to be uplifted by the season, while at the same time sharing the cultural history of some of our great buildings and structures.”
The Holiday Light and Cultural Tour will offer a self-guided tour of Methuen’s prominent historic structures, which will be lavishly decorated.
The city “will share the history of some of our most historical locations on a guided map and online, and will light up and decorate City Hall, Nevins Library, Memorial Music Hall, MPS (Methuen Public Schools) Central Administration, the senior center and trees at the library and the Loop,” Perry said.
Decorating buildings, trees
According to a cost breakdown from the mayor, the Smart Lights Holiday Lighting company based in New Hampton, New Hampshire, will be paid a total of $48,481 to decorate trees and locations in Methuen, including $18,500 to dress up a 40-foot-tall tree at the Loop. The tree was donated to the city by David Abare of New England Die Cutting on Milk Street, Methuen.
The cost breakdown shows the lighting company will receive almost $10,000 to decorate City Hall, also known as the Searles Building. The company will also be paid to decorate other buildings — $5,400 for Nevins Library; $3,340 for the Music Hall; $3,345 for the school Central Administration building; and $6,900 for the tree at the library. Original plans called for spending $1,300 to decorate the Gate House, but since that is being decorated by another organization in the city, the $1,300 will instead go toward decorating the Senior Center, Perry said.
According to the mayor’s list of costs, $6,000 will be spent on “candles, batteries and other decorations and materials as needed.”
Finally, $15,000 from the city’s Recreation Department will be spent on advertising in area newspapers, ad design and video production, paying for a social media “boost’’ that will provide strong visibility of posts about the holiday program, prizes for contests associated with the event, and production of materials from the Historical Society, according to the mayor’s cost analysis.
Councilors: Cost too high
Saba, one of the two councilors who voted against the mayor’s plan, challenged it on a number of fronts, saying the $18,500 cost to decorate the tree at the Loop was inflated, while spending $10,000 on City Hall was excessive.
“He’s taking money out of the Recreation Department that was absolutely unnecessary,” Saba said.
Saba said he didn’t understand why city workers couldn’t do the decorating and why the city couldn’t buy lights at Home Depot.
Perry countered that the Department of Public Works was already involved in too many projects and lacked the manpower to take on such a large job.
“The DPW is fully enmeshed in other projects,” he said, adding the money for decorations and lighting will be well spent.
“We are trying to make it as spectacular as possible — roof lighting on the buildings, candles in windows, wreaths on the sides of buildings, spotlights on the wreaths — and residents can drive around and see all these wonderfully decorated buildings,’’ the mayor said. “We can even add some spectacularly decorated houses to the map. This will give people an escape in a very difficult year.”
Finocchiaro, the other councilor opposed to the mayor’s plan, agreed with Saba’s criticism, saying, “I think we can accomplish these goals for cheaper. ... instead of going around the council.”
“In the past, the city spent $10,000 to $15,000 on holiday decorations,” Finocchiaro said, adding that $68,000 was “really far away” from $15,000.
Perry responded, “You use words very dangerously. I never said ‘go around’ the council. You are not voting on $68,000, you are voting on $53,000.” He said the Recreation Department money is under the control of the mayor’s office and that he can spend it without council approval.
Saba countered that “we are the ones who take the hit” from taxpayers for approving spending requests like the one proposed by the mayor.
Perry told councilors he was “trying to be transparent with you, and every time I try I get dope-slapped for it. I’m trying to do something good for the community.”