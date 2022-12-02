HAVERHILL — After a three-year hiatus, a beloved holiday tradition returns to Haverhill when Northern Essex Community College presents “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens.
Performances are Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. in the Chester Hawrylciw Theater on the third floor of the Spurk Building on the Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St.
The show will feature some familiar actors and singers as well as a few surprise guests. NECC Music Professor Alisa Bucchiere promises these guest performers will delight and entertain.
“I don’t even want to say too much, but it’s going to be really exciting,” she said. “People are going to enjoy what we have lined up.”
Four madrigal singers will appear throughout the play singing traditional carols.
Tickets will be available at the door, but with limited seating, so advance purchase is strongly suggested at tinyurl.com/3xvy9uaa.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors, and free for children under five.
For more information contact Bucchiere at abucchiere@necc.mass.edu.
Salvation Army seeks volunteer bell ringers
HAVERHILL — The Salvation Army in Haverhill is seeking volunteers willing to work shifts of two hours or longer to ring bells for this year’s 132nd annual Red Kettle campaign. Bell ringers are needed Mondays through Saturdays. Locations include Haverhill’s three Market Baskets as well as the Market Basket and Shaw’s supermarkets and Walmart in Plaistow.
Red Kettle proceeds support The Salvation Army’s work with individuals, families, and households in the communities where donations are collected.
Donations to the signature Red Kettles allow The Salvation Army to provide life-changing social services and other programs for thousands of people in Massachusetts each year. Not only are these important programs offered during the holiday season, but offerings extend throughout an entire calendar year to meet the increasing needs of those battling food insecurity and those who are struggling to pay bills.
Nationally, 82 cents of every dollar donated to The Salvation Army goes directly toward funding Salvation Army initiatives.
To volunteer or for more information, send email to Maj. Lynnann Rivers at lrivers@use.salvationarmy.org.
Contest featuring cash prizes has Dec. 7 entry deadline
LAWRENCE — Merrimack Valley Credit Union and Kasasa, an award-winning financial technology and marketing provider, announce a national and local contest offering the chance to win cash prizes to help people connect this holiday season.
Local contestants can win $2,500 from MVCU and can also submit their entry to the national contest where one grand prize winner will receive $25,000 and two runner ups will receive $10,000.
To enter the local contest, take a photo with your favorite person or the people that mean the most to you and note the special connection you have and how you would use the money together. Enter the contest at winwithkasasa.com/mvcu by midnight on Dec. 7. Local winners will be announced on Dec. 10. Local contestants can also visit kasasacontest.com to submit their entry to the national contest. Winners will be selected by a Kasasa panel of judges and announced on Dec. 19.
Members art show open to the public
NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association presents the 2022 Members’ Open Holiday Show now through Jan. 15.
An artist reception and holiday party, which is free and open to the public, is Saturday, Dec. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The works of more than 100 artists showcase cheerful holiday landscapes and subject matter, while others offer an abstract interpretation of joy.
This exhibition takes place in the Sargent and Hartson Galleries, which are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Closed on Monday. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. More information is available at newburyportart.org.
Holiday Toy Drive has begun
HAVERHILL — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill is holding its annual Holiday Toy Drive now through Dec. 9. Donations of new and unwrapped toys are appreciated and can be dropped off at the club, 55 Emerson St., weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please call to arrange for drop offs outside of the stated days and hours at 978-374-6171, ext. 101.
Desired items include Nerf guns, remote control cars, slime kits, LOL dolls, basketballs, Lego sets, Matchbox cars, Transformers, Tech Decks, Marvel superheroes, Pokemon cards and coloring books. All donated toys will be distributed to club members at the club’s annual Holiday party on Dec. 16.
