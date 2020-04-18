HAVERHILL — Despite being subjected to the horrors of Nazi concentration camps, in which her parents and other family members were murdered, Franci Rabinek Epstein refused to feel sorry for herself and never gave in to despair, her daughter Helen Epstein said.
The younger Epstein was the main speaker at Friday evening's Holocaust Remembrance Day service at Temple Emanu-El. She edited her mother's memoirs and recently published them in a book titled "Franci's War."
"She clung to the conviction that she would get through it," she told her audience, who listened and watched by Zoom.
"She refused to take her situation personally," she said. She taught her children to "never lose hope."
Franci Epstein survived the concentration camps, including Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen, and emigrated to the United States in 1948.
"I am finding her legacy very helpful during these times," Helen Epstein said, noting the COVID-19 pandemic that has barred Temple Emanu-El and other places of worship from holding in-person services.
She drew some parallels between her mother's era and the current situation. Before the Nazis came to power and conquered most of Europe, Franci and her family had a good life in Prague, Czechoslovakia.
She and her mother traveled to fashion shows in Paris and Berlin, among other places. Franci was trained as a dress designer.
Then Germany conquered Czechoslovakia and Jews were placed in lockdown – an ominous reminder of our present crisis. Jews were regarded as a "subhuman race" and were not permitted to own radios or phonographs – "so they had to generate their own music," Helen Epstein said.
At the Terezin concentration camp, Franci was separated from her parents. Her first husband, Joe, was caught smuggling and made to die of starvation.
Franci's sewing talent may have saved her life. She repaired bloodstained Nazi uniforms, her daughter said.
After the liberation, Franci returned to Prague and married Kurt Epstein. They had three children.
Helen Epstein, a journalist and author, was raised in New York City and knew many Czech survivors of the Holocaust "who had lost everything."
"Yet all of them managed to get up and go to work," she said.
Cantor Vera Broekhuysen, spiritual director of Temple Emanu-El, led the remembrance service and the reciting of prayers for victims of the Holocaust. She also led the singing of songs that expressed both mourning and hope.
Other clergy participating were the Rev. Frank Clarkson, Universalist Unitarian Church of Haverhill; the Rev. Sarah van Gulden, Trinity Episcopal Church of Haverhill; the Rev. Zac Harmon, St. Christopher Episcopal Church, Hampstead, New Hampshire; the Rev. Kit Lonergan, St. James Episcopal Church, Groveland; and the Rev. John Delaney, Sacred Hearts Parish, Haverhill.
Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini noted, "Right now, we live in a frightening time." Until recently, he pointed out, Americans didn't really know hard times – such as having cities reduced to rubble, as they were in Europe during World War II.
Yet Fiorentini also sounded a message of hope. He said he is pleased to see the large number of volunteers from the faith community helping those suffering from the pandemic.