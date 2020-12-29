Home Depot donates to Methuen youth center    

METHUEN — Home Depot has donated $11,000 to help build a youth center at the old Pleasant Valley School building.
Last week, State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, was joined by Carmen Fulchini, the Methuen Home Depot store manager, for a check presentation at the former school to help transform the old building into the Methuen Youth and Community Center.
Over the past year, DiZoglio has made the establishment of a formal youth and community center in the city one of her top priorities, culminating in a 159-mile March Across Massachusetts this fall to raise awareness and support for the project. DiZoglio has noted that Methuen is among the few communities in the Merrimack Valley without a center like many surrounding cities and towns.
The local nonprofit Inspirational Ones, in collaboration with Methuen Public Schools and Methuen, is initiating the project, creating and implementing a curriculum model to identify and expand outside-the-box learning experiences and career opportunities, with a focus on engaging underserved youth.
An essential component of the project is participation by the Youth Advisory Council MY (Methuen Youth) Voice, whose members have been nominated by teachers and school staff and include representatives of that underserved population.
In October, the Methuen School Committee voted to approve the former Pleasant Valley School building as the location for a Methuen Youth and Community Center.