The statewide housing shortage is to blame for a 14% climb in housing prices during the past year, according to local realtors.
In 2021, the average sale price was $797,659 and in 2022 the average is $911,670, explained Ryan Schruender, owner of Schruender Realty in North Andover.
He said single-family home sales dropped from 277 last year to 218 this year. Schruender also said the cost per square foot has increased from $303 in 2021 to $325 in 2022.
“I think the reason we saw such an increase in average sale price was the lack of inventory for North Andover in conjunction with the competitive interest rates in the beginning half of the year,” he said.
“Today, we are seeing houses sell for anywhere from the asking price to 5% over asking. Previously we were seeing houses sell for up to 20% over the asking price.”
North Andover Assessor William Mitchell has seen an influx of new residents who sold their homes in Boston for as much as $3 million. He said the notion of spending more than $900,000 on a new house is not so far-fetched.
“We’ve seen a lot of cash buyers come into the market,” he said.
Mitchell also said that because many residents continue to work remotely, spending more money on a house is worth the expense.
In Andover, the average home cost is now $1.3 million.
“We don’t have enough inventory to go around,” said Lillian Montalto, owner of Lillian Montalto Signature Properties International in Andover.
She said that as of Dec. 22, there were 11 properties for sale in Andover.
Montalto said that with interest rates close to 7%, many prospective buyers have been priced out of the housing market. She is urging sellers to be realistic when pricing their homes.
There’s some good news, too: The market is beginning to stabilize.
“We’ve been in a shift for the past six months or so,” she said.
In addition, Montalto quelled rumors about another crash in the housing market, similar to the collapse in 2008.
She said that unlike the current market, there were a surplus of homes available at that time and banks were handing out subprime mortgages to borrowers who would ultimately default on those loans.
“The banks were lending at zero down,” she said.
That all changed two years later when the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act was signed into law by then-President Barack Obama. The 848-page document contained a myriad of financial safeguards to prevent another crash in the housing market.
“The banking regulations changed substantially,” said Montalto.
Alexis Winnell, director of operations at Manderley Real Estate in Andover, said low interest rates during the COVID-19 pandemic caused housing prices to climb.
She said the average cost of a starter home in Andover is now $550,000.
“I’m talking a little three-bedroom,” she said.
Adding, “We have more buyers in the market now,” with interest rates hovering just below 6%.
Winnell also agreed that there is no danger of another collapse in the housing market.
“What happened in 2008 is not what’s happening here,” she said. “We don’t have the same climate.”
