METHUEN—The people who are homeless and living at the Days Inn on Pelham Street have included 20 families from Methuen over the past year.
That may surprise anyone who assumes that everyone staying there belonged to immigrant families that started arriving in the city last October.
But the number was provided by Kelly Townsend, who leads the city’s Health, Human Services and Inspections department, and she said that the figure makes an important point.
“We’ve got to get off immigration things, because it’s not the real picture,” Townsend said.
She was hired a year and a half ago, after 25 years of working at shelters in Lawrence, to serve as Pandemic Recovery and Mitigation Coordinator at the Board of Health.
The director left shortly thereafter and Townsend not only assumed control of the Board of Health but also the Inspections Division, which enforces sanitation and safety codes.
While she acknowledges the financial impact of the immigrant families at Days Inn on city services, Townsend said that group is also receiving extensive support from the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development and from Community Teamwork, Inc.
At the same time, if DHCD hadn’t reached an agreement with the owner of Days Inn to use his hotel as a shelter, she wouldn’t have been able to ask them to house local families.
“I’ve been able to call DHCD and say, ‘Listen, I’ve got a Methuen family, we don’t want them going to Devens,’” Townsend said. “Devens is where they set up a big triage center.”
There are no other shelters in Methuen, she said, and precious few nonprofits offering human services when compared to Lawrence.
That leaves only Townsend and her staff to help local people who are struggling with homelessness, which has been driven both by a shortage of housing and an expensive housing market.
“It’s pretty impossible to find some place to live here in Methuen,” Townsend said. “A lot of the people living on Social Security, they’re making $1,200 or $1,400 a month, while apartments are $1,800 to $3,000.”
She said those prices are set by people who bought homes at inflated prices last year and have tried to recover their investments by raising rents. That has “displaced a huge amount of elderly,” which in turn has led to the creation of makeshift living quarters in garages and other inappropriate locations, Townsend said.
“We’re going into places, we’re finding illegal apartments everywhere,” she said. “Then we have to get in there and make sure people are safe.”
Housing specialists have also tried to help people stay in their apartments by signing them up for the Residential Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT) program, which can provide up to $7,000 for rent, but is still just a band-aid on the underlying problem, Townsend said.
“I would say in the last year, my team probably stopped the evictions for 75 elders or so through RAFT,” Townsend said.
They were also able to help people with heating fuel costs in the face of rising prices last winter by tapping into $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds that Mayor Perry requested and the City Council approved, to supplement existing utility assistance programs.
In addition, Townsend’s staff has helped people tighten their budgets, signed them up for subsidized health insurance, and directed them to food pantries.
Her staff includes two community health workers, a public health nurse and an epidemiology fellow from the CDC, in addition to the code enforcement officers who inspect restaurants and buildings for health violations.
In the next two months, Townsend said, her department will operate out of a building at 1 Broadway where people in need can access support.
“People will be able to come in and we’ll have a kiosk, so we’re pretty excited for this,” she said.
But while addressing these economic impacts on homelessness, Townsend said there are also psychological factors that contribute to people’s situations, which have their roots in the pandemic.
“I know everybody wants to be, like, Covid’s over, it’s behind us, and it’s not,” she said.
This is evident from the reduction in people who show up at a session that her staff conducts on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Senior Center, offering support and referral services.
“Before the pandemic we had 400 people at the Senior Center, now we have 125,” Townsend said.
“We have extreme hoarding issues, extreme isolation issues. We have a rodent issue.”
Home health aides and cleaning services that people came to rely on may have stopped visiting after Covid-era programs came to an end, Townsend said.
In addition, people who already hoarders as a response to poverty were encouraged in that behavior by shortages of toilet paper and other items during the pandemic. and some people are simply still afraid that if they go outside they will die.
“We’re finding new issues every day cropping up, and because I’m doing the health side too, I can see how this is all intersecting everywhere,” Townsend said.
Several people from her department have attended workshops in Chelmsford on hoarding, and will hold 15 weekly sessions on the issue called ‘Buried in Treasures’ at the Senior Center in Methuen, starting on Sept. 20, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
While Townsend said she understands people who are struggling to pay rent and buy groceries when they complain about help provided to homeless immigrant families, she said it does nothing to address the reality of the problems.
“It’s counterproductive,” she said.
“We’re in a position where you need to be our partner in moving this community out of this economic crisis, this housing crisis, and in getting people the right information.”
