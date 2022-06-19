LAWRENCE — Time is running out for homeless families at Casa Nueva Vida, a state-supported shelter wracked by theft accusations that resulted in the loss of state funding for its 14 locations, including two in Lawrence.
Casa Nueva Vida houses 150 families at its locations in Boston and Lawrence. Its two houses in Lawrence, with a total of 22 bedrooms, stand across the street from the North Common at 57-59 Jackson St.
In April the state Department of Housing and Community Development told the operators of Casa Nueva Vida that its contract for providing emergency shelter assistance would not be renewed after June 30.
Later, in a statement to The Eagle-Tribune, the department said it has been seeking other providers to house the Casa Nueva families. However, a spokesperson did not respond when asked how many people would be displaced after June 30 and whether any of them have been relocated to other housing.
Casa Nueva Vida’s operations were thrown into disarray after its longtime former CEO Manuel Duran, 70, of West Roxbury, was indicted Sept. 27, 2021 in Suffolk County Superior Court, standing accused of stealing nearly $1.5 million from the shelter, lying under oath and making false entries in corporate books.
He pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges and remains free on personal recognizance bail. Duran is scheduled for a jury trial on the charges Nov. 4, in Suffolk County Superior Court.
State Attorney General Maura Healey and Duran, through his lawyer, Thomas Dwyer, Jr. of Boston, settled a civil case involving Casa Nueva Vida earlier this year.
Duran resigned last year as Casa Nueva Vida’s executive director. He also formerly served as the nonprofit’s chief executive officer, president and a board member.
Staff at Casa Nueva Vida directed questions about the continued housing of its residents to interim Executive Director Vernon Blessing, the former financial officer for Casa Nueva Vida. Blessing did not return multiple calls for comment.
Meanwhile, the city of Lawrence, which has no ownership or operational connection to Casa Nueva Vida, has not received information about the matter from the state.
Frank Bonet-Rosado, chief of staff for Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena, said the city only became aware of the situation at Casa Nueva Vida — the charges against Duran and the state defunding of the shelter — unofficially, through news outlets.
If need be, to prevent Casa Nueva Vida families from being thrown back into homelessness, the city will go to Housing Court to keep those individuals in place, Bonet-Rosado said.
Duran’s lawyer said last week his client has paid $2 million of the civil settlement.
He and Attorney General Maura Healey reached a $6 million agreement on the civil case to settle allegations Duran abused his position to funnel $2.29 million in state money to himself. The state’s False Claims Act allowed Healey to seek three times the amount of damages.
“Manuel Duran abused his position of trust to pad his pockets with millions of dollars that should have gone to families in need,” Healey said, after the settlement was announced in January.
Between fiscal years 2014 and 2019 Casa Nueva Vida received at least 92% of its funding, $33 million, from its contract with the state for emergency homeless shelter services, Healey said.
Dwyer said he is disappointed with the state’s decision to stop funding Casa Nueva Vida; but, he said, the state is working efficiently to provide shelter for its homeless clients.
The state Department of Housing and Community Development had partnered with Casa Nueva Vida since 2009.
Funding in recent years was between $6 million to $7 million annually.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.