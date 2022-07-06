LAWRENCE — Years of trash accumulated at multiple sites by the Merrimack River is the tip of the iceberg when it comes to a persistent and growing homeless problem in Lawrence.
On Tuesday morning the city inspected two homeless encampments under bridges on the south side of the Merrimack River, moved a couple from one of the encampments and started what promises to be a lengthy clean-up.
The encampments are located under the Casey Bridge on Parker Street between the South Canal and the river; the second site is under the Duck Bridge on South Union Street, off the New Balance parking lot.
The Casey Bridge encampment, which is much more difficult to access with equipment, will take an estimated two weeks to clean, said Lawrence DPW director Jorge Jaime.
He was overwhelmed by the extent of the trash, which included clothes, bottles, food containers, cans, broken appliances, broken chairs and tables.
“Oh my God,” he said, after surveying the trash heaped in an interior section between piers near the bridge abutment. “Oh my God.”
Hypodermic needles are also mixed in with the trash, officials said.
At 8 a.m., a couple, who said they have lived outside at the Duck Bridge site for the past three years, moved their belongings to a ledge at the side of the parking lot. Their possessions included a rolled up rug, futon, chair and clothes.
By the day’s end that location was cleaned by city workers using heavy equipment. The young couple, Haley and Shawn, have been homeless in the city and living in multiple locations for the past seven years or so, they said.
They previously lived at the Pemberton Park “Tent City” site on the north side of the river. The city cleared that site of some 100 people in 2016.
Mayor Brian DePena said the city’s homeless problem has been in the making for years, and he has seen numerous destitute people dropped off in the city.
He and City Councilor Marc Laplante said a solution to the problem will take a concerted effort, involving other municipalities and the state.
DePena is reaching out to the state delegation for help with the cleanup. The city’s 10 workers assigned to parks and streets will be hard-pressed to keep up with their regular responsibilities and take on multiple encampment trash removal projects, Jaime said.
Laplante said he is sad and angry. Sad that people are living like this — in such dire conditions.
“Angry because it seems we are dealing with this alone,” he said.
The squalor is an environmental hazard and makes the city look bad, and it needs to be cleaned up, but the bigger question is then what? Laplante said.
“What are we doing as a community, a city, but more importantly, what are we doing as a region, why is it that it is only the city of Lawrence dealing with this?” he said. “It’s a much bigger issue.”
Homeless people coming from other places see Lawrence as “one-stop shopping,” a place to receive food, clothing and other resources supplied by good-hearted volunteers and social organizations, he said.
He also acknowledged that people continue to come to Lawrence to buy drugs.
Lawrence’s homeless coordinator, Kelly Frazier, says the city’s official homeless population is about 100.
These are just people she has spoken to. She suspects there are more of them.
Previous to her position with the city, Frazier worked as a volunteer, advocating for homeless people since 2006.
The problem here is one of musical chairs, she said.
“If we move them from here, with the police officers, yes, they are going to leave from here, but they are going to move to over there,” she said. “Now, we are just chasing them.”
In the past two weeks the city has had 15 additional homeless people come to Lawrence from Boston, she said.
There has been some good news. In the past two months she has found housing for 13 people, locating them in three rooming houses in the city.
Not all homeless people want to come in from the outside, she said. Also, not all the homeless are addicted to drugs, she said.
The city has limited resources. If someone came to her tonight and wanted to get off the street, she would have nowhere to bring them.
The Daybreak Shelter, a wet facility, which allows people who are currently using substances to stay there, is at capacity, she said.
Haley and Shawn were planning to move to a new location outdoors.
In the past they have slept in empty cars and at an encampment by a cement factory.
They estimate that there are about 100 people living outside in Lawrence.
As the city moves people from encampments they will move to doorsteps, benches, empty buildings, empty vehicles, Haley said.
She said she feels like she has been chewed up and spit out.
She has lost friends to overdoses, lost a car, lost places to stay. She battles rats every night.
She has overdosed 16 times, she said.
“That is scary,” she said, as she and Shawn loaded the last of their possessions to the ledge.
Still, she tried tried to stay positive.
“I am grateful just to be awake,” she said.
