Hometown Hero: Comfort kits created for children in transitional housing

Children living in a transitional shelter will receive a warm welcome, courtesy of Merrimack Valley residents and businesses.
Dozens of baskets and bags filled with handmade blankets, stuffed animals, crafts and toys are ready for the children when they move into transitional housing overseen by the Lazarus House of Lawrence later this summer.
A community call for donations for "comfort packages" was widely and enthusiastically received, said Darcie Nuttall of North Andover, who helped collect and arrange the baskets and bags.
"There were so many people that said, 'I want to shop for a family,'" said Nuttall, a married mother of two teen-aged boys and a licensed mental health counselor for the past 22 years.
Methuen teacher Katy Matarazzo, who handmade blankets for the children, along with many local artisans, businesses and organizations, including the Andover Islamic Center, Wellness Hot Yoga, Ivy's Nail Spa, were also involved.
"I definitely want the community to know this about bringing people together. ... Kindness breeds kindness," Nuttall said.
The children's comfort package project was just another outcrop of the Andover/North Andover COVID-19 Community Preparedness & Support Facebook page.
Launched at the start of the pandemic, the page is a place to post COVID-19 related information and find support.
"It's been really great. There are so many people I've come to know now are my neighbors," she said.
Her home, located near St. Michael Church, has become a landing spot for a variety of donations, including the comfort care packages.
Other projects have involved collecting and distributing fabric for masks and masks, bunny baskets for children at Easter time and gifts celebrating and thanking health care workers throughout the region.
"That Facebook page connected so many of us," said Nuttall, noting she's met folks from all over the Merrimack Valley through it.
Nuttall, who enjoys sewing, said she went through all the fabric stored in her house for masks. Fabric was also donated to the local mask makers by the New England Quilt Museum in Lowell, she said.
"I don't think any of us ever thought we would have to live through something like this," she said.
Yet, she is constantly encouraged by the outpouring of support she sees both in the Andovers and the surrounding communities.
"We have more in common than we are different," she said.
She said it's especially good to see people coming together "when there are so many things keeping us apart."
