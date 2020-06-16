Hometown Hero: Commuter rail keeping seniors safe with mask donation 

LAWRENCE — Even before COVID-19, many senior citizens in the city worried about how they would pay bills, buy groceries and afford prescriptions.
Thanks to the local commuter rail operator, such elderly people in Lawrence have one less thing to worry about.
Keolis Commuter Services, the MBTA’s operating partner for the commuter rail, donated 5,000 protective masks to the city.
The critical personal protective equipment is needed to help prevent transmission of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The masks will be distributed to senior citizens in the community, said Mayor Dan Rivera.
Rivera last week accepted the donation of the masks, which must be worn in public in the city.
He said Martha Velez, Lawrence Health and Human Services director, will be distributing the masks to senior citizens and others in need.
"Wearing masks in public is just as important as getting tested," Rivera said. "Keolis understands that people are going to be using public transportation and they need to wear a mask."
COVID-19 rates in the city remain some of the highest in the state. As of Sunday night, Lawrence had 125 related deaths and 3,413 positive cases.
Rivera noted many senior citizens live on fixed incomes.
"This is one less thing they have to worry about — getting a mask," he said.
Rivera said anyone who needs a mask should call the mayor's office at (978) 620-3010.
Keolis donated a total of 30,000 masks in Lawrence, Lynn, Boston, Brockton and Chelsea — all communities severely impacted by the coronavirus.
An international public transport and mobility operator with operations in 16 countries and its North American headquarters in Boston, Keolis secured a strong inventory of facemasks for its employees by utilizing its global supply chain network.
“Our community is truly grateful to Keolis for their donation of masks to the city of Lawrence. Proper protective equipment is an essential part of stopping the spread of coronavirus and being able to better provide it to our community puts us one step ahead in this fight,” Rivera said.
