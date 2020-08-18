Hometown Hero: K-9 Kantor finds suspect after officer hurt on duty 

You don't need to be human to be a Hometown Hero.
When Lawrence police officer Carl Farrington was recently hit by a car and seriously injured while on duty, a four-legged friend quickly became part of the investigation.
K-9 Kantor, a German shepherd handled by Massachusetts State Trooper Brian Soares, tracked a suspect through a wooded area, fields and the nearby river.
After a search that spanned more than a mile, Kantor detected one suspect laying face down in the woods, trying to hide, police said.
Soares ordered the suspect, Elisamuel Fernandez-Pagan, 32, of Lawrence, "to show his hands and come out of the woods" or face "apprehension" by Kantor, according to a state police report.
Fernandez-Pagan "complied and was taken into custody" by Lawrence police, according to reports.
An investigation into the incident and search for other suspects continues.
Fernandez-Pagan of 138 South Union St. was arrested and charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime and receiving a stolen motor vehicle. His bail was set at $50,000 following his arraignment in Lawrence District Court.
Farrington, 51, was treated first at Lawrence General Hospital and Medflighted to a Boston hospital. He suffered serious leg and ankle injuries, as well as a brain bleed. He continues to recuperate.
He was was struck by a fleeing car while investigating a report of a break-in on Springfield Street at 11:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3.
The vehicle hit the officer, “pinning him in place,” according to Lawrence police.
A second officer fired his weapon after the other was hit in the 11:45 p.m. incident, police said. In addition to Soares and Kantor, additional troopers and a state police helicopter were sent to the area to assist with the overnight search for suspects.
Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque described the local Police Department's relationship with state police and other outside agencies as a "force multiplier."
He said the ability to call a law enforcement partner 24/7 is an "invaluable asset."
"There are a number of highly trained, specialized officers in the Merrimack Valley that can be called upon to assist us. A great example of this is the number of K-9s in the area that can be called in to assist with tracking involved in both serious crimes and missing persons," he said.
