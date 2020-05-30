HOMETOWN HERO: Leading doctor loyal to childhood roots

For Dr. Garrett Bomba, the Merrimack Valley means home: It’s the place he was raised, where he practices medicine, and recently, has extended himself to help his neighbors during a global pandemic.
Bomba, now 46 and living in Windham, made a name for himself on the Central Catholic High School track team as a member of the Class of 1992. He was raised in Salem, New Hampshire.
Today, he is the chief physician executive for Pentucket Medical after nine years with the practice. The coronavirus pandemic began shortly after he accepted the new role.
“I’m really proud of the group we have here,” Bomba said of the many clinicians he works with spanning the region.
“We’ve adjusted to everything thrown our way, and that has included transferring over to telemedicine,” he added. “We’re seeing 85% of our usual volume over telemedicine platforms. It’s great that we can provide that option to protect people who are nervous about heading into the offices.”
Bomba is also credited with leading efforts to transform Pentucket’s largest urgent care center, in Lawrence, into a respiratory clinic for folks suspected and confirmed with COVID-19.
The facility has been visited by between 70 and 80 patients a day since mid-March, Bomba estimates, meaning days are long and strenuous for him and his staff. Some patients don’t enter the building, and instead are tested from their cars.
“We’re lucky to have a machine that gives us COVID results in 10 minutes,” Bomba said.
The machines are hard to come by now, he said, but “we already had them to test for strep and flu, and it was as simple as updating the software when we started dealing with this novel virus.”
From his Lawrence office above the clinic, Bomba’s description of daily volume there is enough to fill his working hours. But leading 100 clinicians across Andover, Haverhill, Lawrence and Newburyport means he’s on the road quite a bit as well.
“I try to hit every site every day,” he said. “To keep morale up and check in.”
He added, “I’m also spending a lot of time with folks at Lawrence General since we partnered to open up a community testing tent there.”
He turned to the alumni network at his high school alma mater to get the word out and recruit volunteers to help the operation run smoothly.
“Central has proven to be such a strong foundation for relationships and resources,” Bomba said. “It’s all about community. And that’s more important now than ever.”