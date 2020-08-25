Hometown Hero: Methuen Village team feeds those who showed support during pandemic

METHUEN — Staff and residents at Methuen Village, who have been shaken by the COVID-19 pandemic, are thankful to be able to show community support once again.
Like much of society, the most basic daily tasks at the senior living facility were drastically changed for safety’s sake starting in March, explained Executive Director Tracy Valletti.
The front door that once welcomed guests was shuttered. All recreational activities were canceled, and residents could not leave their rooms.
Those who fell ill were tested for the respiratory sickness — especially dangerous among the elderly — and moved to a separate area of the building after testing positive.
But in recent weeks, as the spread has stopped, Valletti explained a fresh sense of normalcy, beginning a new chapter focused on gratitude and community outreach.
Methuen Village staff are cooking up healthy meals and delivering them to area rehabilitation centers and first responders as a show of support, according to Valletti.
“We just wanted to reach out to others and thank them for what they’re doing,” she said. “It’s been a hard time for everyone, and we’re at a place now where we can show support.”
Methuen police, EMTs, doctors, nurses and specialists who were there for Methuen Village staff and residents during the trying times are all being fed.
Valletti said Methuen Village chefs are preparing and packaging meals of salmon or chicken, garbanzo bean salad, fresh fruit and vegan brownies.
“We’re all a tight-knit unit,” she said. “We’re all here for each other. Everybody has had their ups and downs. We recognize that. And during this stressful time, we want to thank those who were here for us.”