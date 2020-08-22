METHUEN — Rather than complain all summer that "there's nothing to do around here" because of the COVID-19 lockdown, Lily Czyzewski took matters into her own hands — literally — and started a small business making and selling wreaths, donating some of the proceeds to charity.
She and her mother, Renee, started out small, making a patriotic-themed wreath out of clothespins for Memorial Day.
"We posted it on Facebook, our neighbor saw it and said she wanted it," Renee said.
That's when she and her daughter realized there was interest in the handmade crafts.
"I saw the wreaths on Pinterest," Lily said, noting that's where the original idea for the colorful creations came from.
Since then, they've made and sold more than 100 wreaths, which sell for up to $40.
Rather than keep all the money for themselves, the mom-daughter duo decided to donate $10 from every sale to Autism Speaks and the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress.
"After we established a customer fan base, we decided to give back to the community," said Renee, who is a special education teacher and is familiar with both organizations. "Lily wants to be a special education teacher. She helps kids in her class."
Perhaps the best part of the project, other than giving back to charities, has been the time the two have spent together during the pandemic, they say.
"It's nice to have a little mommy time," said Renee, noting that in addition to Lily, 11, she also has two sons, aged 5 and 12.