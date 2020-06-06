HOMETOWN HERO: Paramedic combines compassion, technology to help others   

Bill Kinch initially thought he wanted to be a firefighter. So he signed up for an EMT class, which would get him 10 points on the upcoming firefighter's exam.
During his EMT training, however, Kinch soon learned his career should be going in a different direction.
He was less interested in fighting the fire and more in helping "the guy they had just pulled out with burns," explained Kinch, 56.
Kinch set his sights on a career in emergency medical services.
"And I never looked back," said Kinch, now a veteran Lawrence General Hospital paramedic nominated as an Eagle-Tribune Hometown Hero.
With 37 years in the EMS business, Kinch was also recently selected as a JetBlue Healthcare Hero.
The airline is rewarding and thanking "healthcare workers for the tremendous work they have been doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic."
JetBlue recently presented him with round-trip airfare certificates for two to any of their scheduled destinations.
Humbled and honored, Kinch said it is the first time in his nearly four decade career he ever received such an accolade.
"It's outstanding," he said. "I don't do this for the recognition, but it was actually nice to be recognized."
He said he enjoys his career because, "I like taking care of people and helping people."
And he said he's able to strike up conversations with those he meets who are in need.
"I can talk to people in the street," he explained. "I can talk to them and take care of them at the same time."
Fellow LGH paramedic Christian Goring said he can't think of anyone more deserving of praise than Kinch.
"He is an amazing paramedic and even more amazing human being," Goring said.
"Bill takes the time go and introduce himself to every new EMT and paramedic we have, shake their hands and learn about them," he said. "And in time, you get to earn his hugs."
A native of Woburn, Kinch now lives in Lowell with his wife, Jennifer, and their four children, Haylee, 24, Kelsey, 20, Mackenzie, 18, and Steven, 16.
In addition to his work at LGH, Kinch has combined his medical knowledge with his interest in technology to help develop tools and applications that aid medical workers.
He's currently working with the city of Lawrence on a COVID-19 contact tracing application. The app "will help improve followup with those who have been tested," he explained.
As an LGH paramedic, Kinch said he's proud to be part of a team that provides an increased level of ambulance care, known as advanced level support, to residents in Lawrence and across the Merrimack Valley.
"It's a unique system to be part of," he said. "We are healthcare workers. We are not not ambulance drivers. Medicine is ever changing and it has to be."
Although parts of the economy are slowly reopening, Kinch said hand washing, wearing a mask or face covering and social distancing should remain priorities. He praised Gov. Charlie Baker for his handling of the coronavirus crisis and said "his advice has been spot on."
"This is nowhere near over," Kinch said.
Do you know a Hometown Hero? Send your nominations to jharmacinski@eagletribune.com or call (978) 946-2209.
