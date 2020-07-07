ANDOVER — Erin Kim, 16, a rising sophomore at Phillips Academy, combined her creativity and philanthropic nature to help raise money for Massachusetts General Hospital’s Emergency Response Fund to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Kim, who has been volunteering at Mass. General for about a year decided to start a BeCause fundraising page after she observed hospital workers interacting with coronavirus patients without personal protective equipment (PPE). Kim has raised $860 thus far.
“I was able to see firsthand that because of this unexpected and urgent situation many of the hospital staff were coming in contact with the COVID-19 patients without enough masks or protective equipment, so I decided after seeing this situation that it was necessary for me to take action,” said Kim.
In addition to raising money, Kim has been making masks. So far she’s hand sewn about 300 masks, sending 160 of them to the hospital. She also sends masks to those who donate on her BeCause fundraising page.
But it’s not just masks that Kim sends to her donors, she also sends carefully crafted caricatures to her donors as well.
“So, when someone donates to my page, I usually email them and ask if they would like a caricature and I ask them to send me a couple pictures and I basically just draw a few inspired by those,” she said.
Later adding, “I thought it would be fun to give back to the people who decided to donate to my fundraising page.”
If you would like to donate to Kim’s page please go to https://because.massgeneral.org/fundraiser/2735313.